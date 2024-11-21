Billie Eilish Reaches Out After Teen Fans Killed En Route To Concert In Police Chase Gone Wrong

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Two young Billie Eilish fans are dead after being involved in a police chase gone SO wrong.

On Sunday, Iowa police responded to a call from a Nebraska woman claiming the father of her 1-year-old child kidnapped their baby after a domestic incident. The worried mother, who had been dropped off at a local hospital before the father fled, told police he was both suicidal and homicidal, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The unnamed 29-year-old traveled down driving a 2023 Kia Sorento at high speeds in Iowa — reportedly reaching up to 100mph. And if that isn’t scary enough, he was driving southbound in a lane of northbound traffic.

The wrong way at 100 mph! With a 1-year-old in the car!

Ultimately, the driver collided with another car. The kidnapper died in the crash, which reportedly caused his vehicle to burst into flames. Cops were successfully able to save the baby from the burning vehicle before airlifting it to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Thank goodness.

But innocent lives were lost. See, the father crashed into a 2013 Ford Focus filled with three Kearny, Missouri teens en route to a Billie Eilish concert in Omaha. And he tragically killed two of those teens, Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham, both just 18 years old. Lucy’s twin sister Aubrey was also in the car and survived the accident. She was transported to a hospital for “multiple traumatic injuries,” according to the family.

The Yeates family has since told the Kansas City Star:

“This incredibly senseless and tragic event has left our families with a hole that will never be filled. We thank our friends, family, and community for their support, love and prayers as we come together to help Aubrey recover from this horrific experience.”

So horrific.

The Yeates twins’ cousin Mckinley has since launched a GoFundMe, which fan account @BillieEilishTours reposted on Instagram, captioning:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we let you guys know about the tragic car accident three fans in our community, Kole, Lucy, and Aubrey, endured on their way to Billie’s concert in Omaha yesterday.”

And in the comments, the Birds of a Feather singer reacted with extreme sorrow. She wrote:

“sending so much love to the families. so heartbreaking.”

See (below):

Such a tragedy. Our hearts are with the Yeates and Cunningham families. Rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

