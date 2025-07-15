Blake Lively Is Such A Movie Star, She Tells The Court, That She Can Not: This is the dumbest defense! Blake Lively… Related Posts Kendall & Kylie Jenner Thought They Were Too Famous To Attend Brother Brody’s Wedding: REPORT Love Island USA Crowns Winners After Messiest Season Yet! Scooter Braun Praises Justin Bieber In Review Of New Album Amid Feud -- And Hailey Has A Super Shady Reaction! Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Is Trying To BANKRUPT Her With Winery Court Battle: SOURCE CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 14, 2025 21:59pm PDT Share This Categories Biz & Money Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters