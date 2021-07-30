Bob Odenkirk Says He Is ‘Going To Be OK’ After Suffering 'A Small Heart Attack'

Bob Odenkirk is up and tweeting again! And joking, too!

On Friday, the 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to update fans on what caused his hospitalization after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this week. Odenkirk began his message by giving a heartfelt shout out to everyone who has offered their well-wishes since the terrifying incident:

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

The Breaking Bad alum then confirmed what actually happened that day, saying he has been recovering from “a small heart attack.” Luckily, Bob said he was able to avoid major surgery all thanks to his knowledgeable medical team:

“But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level.”

In the meantime, though, the comedian plans to take some time off while he is on the mend but promises to “be back soon.” You can ch-ch-check out his statement (below):

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

As we mentioned before, fans were absolutely shocked by the news that the director had experienced what his representatives described as a “heart-related incident.” Fortunately, his longtime collaborator from all the way back in the Mr. Show days, David Cross, gave fans and friends a sigh of relief when confirming earlier that Bob was on the road to recovery. The Atlanta native tweeted on Friday afternoon that his friend was even joking around on the phone:

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great. Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Joshing?? Oh, he must be feeling better if he’s joshing! And obviously, everyone did hear from him! Take a look at the tweet:

Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!! — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 30, 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk remains hospitalized in New Mexico at this time. But based on David & Bob’s update, it seems like he is thankfully doing much better! We are wishing him a speedy recovery!

