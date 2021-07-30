Simone Biles Explains Her Case Of 'The Twisties' -- & Gets Support From BF Jonathan Owens After Olympic Withdrawal

Simone Biles doesn’t owe anyone an explanation — but she’s giving us one anyway.

The most decorated gymnast of all time bowed out of several events in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week, citing mental health issues. Leading up to the team final, she had given unusually poor performances due to “the twisties” — a psychological phenomenon many gymnasts experience that impact their ability to do their usual tricks.

Related: Simone Hints Withdrawal Connected To Larry Nassar Abuse Trauma

Considering all she’s been through in the sport — not only rising to elite status and becoming the undisputed GOAT of gymnastics, but also suffering the same sexual abuse as hundreds of other members of the US women’s national team — the 24-year-old’s choice to refrain from competing for her own health should be enough for any of us to accept. Still, Simone took to Instagram to offer further clarification on her decision.

Posting some recent training videos on her IG story, the gold medalist wrote:

“for anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit. my mind & body are simply not in sync — as you can see here. i don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface. nor do I have to explain why I put health first. physical health is mental health.”

She continued:

“no this was not happening before I left the usa. it randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning. by that time NO an alternate was not allowed to be placed in my position for you ‘know it alls.’ we have 4 on a team for a reason. I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US. also for my own safety and health.”

Generously, the athlete went on to answer followers’ questions about her condition and “the twisties” in general. She explained that “non twisting flips” were “better,” reflecting:

“Sometimes I can’t even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist. Strangest and weirdest thing as well as feeling.”

She added that she had experienced the twisties before, but never to this extent:

“btw it’s never transferred to bars and beam for me… it strictly likes floor & vault. go figure the scariest 2… but this time it’s literally on every event. which sucks… really bad.”

Asked what the phenomenon feels like, she replied:

“literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body. What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I’m going to land, or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back….”

In another slide, Simone stated:

“I didn’t have a bad performance and quit… I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition… I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal… therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver QUEENS!!!!”

After noting that she would have to take things “day by day, turn by turn,” she concluded:

“I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault because if you look at the pictures and my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air…. Thankfully I landed safe enough but I also don’t think some of you realize I was supposed to do a 2½ and I only completed 1½ twists before it looks like I got shot out of the air.”

Related: ​​Twitter BASHES Michael Che After He Shared A Sexual Assault Joke About Simone

Even before the gymnast had offered this additional insight, she received an outpouring of support from fans, including some famous ones like Justin Bieber, Michelle Obama, and others. But perhaps even more special was the encouragement from her boyfriend, football player Jonathan Owens. Alongside several pictures of Simone and the couple, he captioned his IG post:

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB … You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby

-JO”

SO sweet.

Simone was already a role model, but we think taking a stand for her health and safety on an international stage has only made her more of an icon. We appreciate her for doing so, and for taking the time to explain it all to her fans. Most importantly, we hope she takes all the time she needs and feels better soon!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jonathan Owens/Instagram]