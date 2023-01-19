Boyfriend Arrested 15 Years After Boston Woman's Disappearance

Fifteen years after a woman vanished from Massachusetts her family is finally getting justice…

October 2007 was the last time anyone saw Felicia McGuyer. According to Boston Police Department the then-32-year-old mother was last seen in the area of Rixton Street in Dorchester on the seventh and would never make contact with her loved ones again. She left behind a 10-year-old son and was reported missing by her mother 10 days later. Police had very few leads and they all came up cold. So sad…

In November of 2013, just over six years after her disappearance, BPD posted some photos of Felicia to Facebook hoping anyone may know her whereabouts. In the release, they said:

“She is described as a white Non-Hispanic female, approximately 5’2”, about 140 lbs, has a medium build, brown hair and green eyes. McGuyer’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being. It is not common behavior for McGuyer to be out of touch with her son, other family and friends.”

See the original post (below):

For ten more years things would be completely silent on the case, leaving her family to wonder what happened and if they’d ever see her again. This week, though, a big step was made in getting Felicia justice. On Monday morning, the BPD said they finally arrested someone in connection to what is now being treated as a homicide — the woman’s then-boyfriend David Pena:

“On Saturday January 14, 2023, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit arrived at the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the rendition of 33-year-old David Pena. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer … Upon arrival at Logan International Airport, the suspect was transported to District B-3 (Mattapan) where he was booked in the usual manner at which time it was revealed that he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges of Trafficking Cocaine.”

You can see the full post (below):

Pena had a history of violence toward Felicia during the course of their relationship according to NBC 10 Boston. The 33-year-old previously admitted to getting into a physical fight with his live-in girlfriend and said she stabbed him in the shoulder with a pair of scissors. He alleged he fled after she stabbed him only to return several days later to see Felicia had disappeared without a trace. Now, over a decade later, he’s been arrested for her murder.

Although Felicia’s body has never been found, law enforcement has reason to believe her remains are in the Boston area. The family is finally on their way to getting answers after all these years. It’s so terrible they didn’t have closure for so long, but now hopefully they’re able to find some peace…

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden hopes for the same, telling Masslive.com:

“Felicia McGuyer’s family and friends have lived with her tragic absence for many years. While Mr. Pena’s arrest and arraignment can never erase their grief, it can at least provide the knowledge that someone will be held accountable for her death.”

BPD reported the suspect is due to appear in court for arraignment on his charges soon.

Our hearts are with Felicia’s family and loved ones during this unthinkable tragedy. May she rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Boston Police Department/Facebook/CBS Boston/YouTube]