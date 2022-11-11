Boyfriend Shares Chilling Final Text Messages Of American Woman Who Died In Mexico Airbnb

The boyfriend of the woman who was found dead at an Airbnb during a Day of the Dead trip to Mexico City has revealed their final conversation.

In an interview with People published on Thursday, Victor Day said he started to receive text messages from his girlfriend Kandace Florence in the morning of October 30, in which she indicated that “everything was fine” at the time. The 30-year-old said he then saw the 28-year-old’s Instagram Stories that showed her drinking wine with her pals Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall at what seemed to be a rooftop bar. But two hours after Kandace said she was okay, Victor claimed she started to express how “tired” and very emotional she was:

“I write her, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she says, ‘I’m just not okay. I wanna go home.’ And I write her, ‘You’re not enjoying it. What’s wrong though?’ She says, ‘I feel drugged.’ And I say, ‘Where’s Jordan? Are you home or out?’”

Kandace then claimed she went back to her Airbnb, and while she told Victor she never took any drugs, she said it felt like she “took Molly” based on the symptoms she had. She then texted:

“I’m literally in pain. I’m like, shaking.”

Victor asked if someone could have spiked her drink while she was with Jordan and Courtez, saying:

“If you didn’t watch your drink the whole time, you may have gotten drugged. Her last text to me was, ‘I wasn’t complacent.’”

He received the final message at around 4:47 a.m., but she FaceTimed him a couple of minutes later:

“Three minutes later, she FaceTimes me. And that’s when I clearly see she’s vomiting. She’s been crying. I mean her whole face was wet, crying or vomiting or maybe she splashed water on her face.”

While on the phone, Victor said he fell asleep at one point for “probably about five, 10 minutes” and woke up with their phones still connected:

“But now the phone screen is pitch black as if she put the phone down or the phone fell. But the camera side is facing the ground. So I don’t see anything. But I could hear something going on in the background and I put the phone to my ear, and it sounds like her vomiting or dry heaving, or both.”

He remembered thinking to himself that everything would “be okay” – that she would get sick and sleep it off if she’d been drugged:

“She’ll go to sleep. She’ll wake up the next morning and she’ll tell me all about what could have happened. And so that to me is what eats me up. Because knowing that I could have helped a little bit more, knowing that at that moment I probably could have called the police. I could have done something but instead I went to sleep.”

Sadly, that was not the case. The following day, Victor reached out to Kandace through text – but never heard back from her:

“How are you feeling? Is everything okay? About 30, 45 minutes pass, I don’t get anything. And I started to think, I was like, Well, it seemed like she did have a night. She’s probably just oversleeping.”

When an hour went by, he became concerned and reached out to the host of the Airbnb to perform a wellness check. Victor wrote to the person:

“Something is terribly wrong. I need someone to check on the apartment. And we go back and forth for a little bit and eventually she tells me, okay, she’s sending her security into the apartment.”

Ten minutes later, the host revealed the three friends were found “in the apartment unresponsive without vital signs” and on Halloween morning, she said they “were pronounced deceased.” Victor understandably had been shocked by the news and couldn’t believe it at first:

“I refused to believe that they were dead. It seemed so surreal, it didn’t feel real. And so I began to ask her, I’m like, ‘Did the police do anything? Did y’all, did they try in Mexico to save their lives?’ And she assured me. She was like, ‘Oh, of course. Of course, they tried. And unfortunately it’s just, it’s too late. They’ve all passed.'”

As we previously reported, Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office revealed their deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. Victor told People that he was positive the Airbnb listing mentioned the apartment had a carbon monoxide detector – but questioned whether or not they were working.

Such a tragic situation. We continue to keep Kandace, Jordan, and Courtez’s families and friends in our thoughts during this time.

