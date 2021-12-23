Alleged Kidnapper Asks To Go Home For Holidays To See His Kids After Naked Teen Found In His Basement

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The man who is accused of kidnapping a college student is hoping to have a normal holiday season.

As we reported, Brent Brown (above) was arrested last week on charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and object rape after police found 19-year-old Madelyn Allen naked and covered in coal in his basement.

While appearing in court for the first time Wednesday, the 39-year-old learned he would continue to be held without bail, something he argued against because — we kid you not — he wanted to spend Christmas with his kids.

When given a chance to weigh in on the bail decision, Brown said:

“It would be nice to be home for Christmas. I don’t get to see my kids.”

Wow… the nerve of this guy! As if his victim wasn’t thinking the same thing about her family when he allegedly took away her phone, tied her up, and brutalized her. We can’t imagine she thought she’d ever see her family again.

According to police, Allen met Brown in an online fetish chatroom and agreed to have him pick her up in Ephraim on December 13. While phone records revealed their text exchanges were of a violent sexual nature, their relationship became non-consensual shortly after she arrived at his Loa home.

Brown reportedly took away Allen’s wallet and phone, forced her to strip naked, and tied her up while he was at work, later claiming that it was part of kidnapping role-play. He only allowed the teen to text her family the words “I love you!” on December 14, which alarmed her parents and siblings and made them go to the authorities.

The teen accused her captor of threatening to “come after her family and sister” if she were to tell anyone about him. After learning that police were looking for the Snow College student, Brown apparently threw away her phone.

However, police were able to use cell phone tower data connected to her December 14 text to track her to Loa. While searching the small town of 500 residents, police spotted a petite woman with blonde hair in the basement of a home on Main Street.

Court records show that Brown has had more than one run-in with the law over the years: in March 2018, a warrant was issued for his arrest in Box Elder County after he failed to appear before a judge in a witness tampering case.

Since then, he racked up two additional warrants, including for failure to appear on a traffic citation in Cache County, and for an unknown charge last year in Wasatch County.

He’s due back in court for a combined detention and preliminary hearing on January 10. But he’ll be spending Christmas behind bars.

