Walking Dead Actress Alicia Witt’s Parents Found Dead In Home, Cops Investigating Mystery

This is so, so heartbreaking.

Alicia Witt’s parents have both been found dead in their Massachusetts home, but the cause of their death is currently one big mystery.

The Walking Dead alum’s father Robert Witt, 87, and mother Diane Witt, 75, were discovered in their Worcester residence on Monday after the actress called to have her cousin perform a welfare check because she had been struggling to get in contact with them for “several days.”

Related: Japanese Frozen Star Found Dead At 35 On Hotel Balcony

In a statement released on Tuesday, the 46-year-old explained:

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable.”

When the relative got to the home, they realized how grave the situation was. Lieutenant Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department told local media outlets that “police were dispatched to the residence” around 9 p.m. Upon an initial investigation of the scene, there “were no signs of foul play.” He also insisted:

“There was no trauma.”

This led some to believe the death might have been caused by the couple’s furnace issues. According to Worcester’s Telegram & Gazette, there were reports that Robert and Diane were using a space heater to stay warm. But firefighters did not determine any sign of noxious gasses in the home, including “no signs of carbon monoxide,” according to Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche.

On the other hand, a neighbor told the outlet that the Witts had been sick for a while, leading their home to fall into a state of disrepair. Many neighbors had offered to help them maintain the home, but they politely declined. One person had been mowing the lawn and shoveling snow for several years. You can get a look at the home for yourself HERE. It’s unclear just what kind of illness the neighbor thought the pair might have been suffering from.

Related: 4 Adults & 3 Children Found Dead Inside Minnesota Home — But Police Insist There’s ‘No Sign Of Violence’

Robert and Diane lived in the town for decades and had worked as high school teachers before retiring. They also share a son, Ian. The investigation into their death is still ongoing, with autopsies to be conducted.

Alicia has asked for privacy in this tragic time, concluding her statement:

“I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

We will be thinking of Alicia and all the Witts’ loved ones! What a shocking and devastating loss. R.I.P.

[Image via Alicia Witt/Instagram]