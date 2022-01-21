Brian Laundrie Murdered Gabby Petito! Notebook Confession Proves It!

Wow, finally we get some closure — and it’s all thanks to that notebook…

The FBI Denver office announced on Friday that its long investigation into the murder of Gabby Petito was over — and they’ve determined the killer was none other than the only person of interest there’s ever been, her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

In their statement, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said:

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case. The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

#FBIDenver issues a final investigative update on the Gabrielle Petito Case. https://t.co/44SiImlo6C pic.twitter.com/IygdHuIWbv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) January 21, 2022

But it isn’t just process of elimination here. There’s a smoking gun — in the form of Brian’s notebook.

As you may recall, when the 23-year-old’s remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home of North Port, Florida, he also had a bag nearby, and close to that was a personal notebook. While it was unfortunately found (by Brian’s father no less) outside the bag and soaking in the Florida swamp water, the FBI did not give up on preserving pages if they could, looking for any new evidence.

Well, we guess it worked and they were able to get what they needed from the journal. On Friday, the FBI revealed Brian actually admitted to the killing in an entry he wrote shortly before his own death by suicide. The press release stated:

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

Not only that, he also tried to cover up the murder, sending text messages from her phone “to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression Ms. Petito was still alive.”

This is HUGE!

The notebook we all hoped might reveal something, anything, to give closure to Gabby’s parents and loved ones — and the millions following the case so closely — really did contain all the secrets. That makes it even more egregious, frankly, that Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, have been trying so hard to get the darn thing back from law enforcement.

The Laundries refused to help Gabby’s family from the time it was just a missing persons case, gave authorities the wrong date of their son’s disappearance, and apparently sent law enforcement in the wrong direction — as they spent a month searching a different swamp called the Carlton Reserve. All that and then they tried to get the key piece of evidence back from the FBI. Wow.

However, with the FBI officially declaring an end to the investigation, it seems the parents will avoid any sort of charges for their behavior in relation to Brian’s ill-fated fugitive days.

We’ll keep you up to date with any more shocking developments.

[Image via Gabby Petito/Instagram.]