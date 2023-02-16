Brian Laundrie Family Lawyer Claims Mom's 'Bury The Body' Note Was An Unrelated Coincidence! WTF?!

Is the judge going to buy this? Is anyone??

If you’ve been following the ongoing Gabby Petito case, you know about the disturbing letter written to Brian Laundrie by his mother. The Petitos are trying to prove the Laundries knew Gabby was dead the whole time and kept it to themselves — causing them extra emotional stress. As part of the legal battle, they uncovered a letter written by Roberta Laundrie, found on Brian’s body when it was finally discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, and now they’re trying to get permission to show it to the jury.

The letter allegedly is marked “burn after reading” and, according to a December legal filing by Petito attorney Patrick Reilly, inside it Roberta “offered to bring a shovel to help bury the body.” Yeah, pretty chilling stuff. During a hearing in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday, per WSVN 7 News Miami, Reilly explained to the court he had seen the letter himself at an FBI regional office. He once again argued it contained proof Brian’s mother knew about Gabby — because she expressed some specific things in the letter “including helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things.” He told Judge Danielle Brewer:

“The language in that letter is damning and that letter has a reference to bringing a shovel and burying a body.”

Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka confirmed the existence of the letter, saying it’s currently in the possession of another attorney (presumably Steven Bertolino). He even confirmed its contents! It really does say all that about helping to bury the body! However, he still fought back, saying the letter shouldn’t be admissible because it’s not “relevant” to the case. Um… how??

He’s pushing the claim that the letter was written before Gabby was killed! Not only that, he says it was from before the ill-fated couple even left on their big “van life” road trip! He admitted:

“This document pre-dates Brian and Gabby’s trip so its creation really doesn’t have any relation necessarily to the unfortunate events that unfolded thereafter. I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection but it doesn’t.”

Uh, yeah, the wording is “unfortunate” and definitely does “suggest” some connection. Ultimately Reilly said since there’s no date on the letter, it can’t be proven either way when it’s from — therefore, he says, they should be allowed to show it to the jury, and they can decide who they believe. Judge Brewer seemed to agree, saying:

“I don’t see how it wouldn’t be relevant to the action.”

Sounds like we’ll be seeing the letter in full soon enough. The trial is set to begin this August.

