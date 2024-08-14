UK Influencer Tasha Newcombe Defends Dating A 16-Year-Old! WTF!

A British influencer is fiercely defending her very controversial new romance… Wait until y’all hear this…

TikTok star Tasha Newcombe recently went public with her new boyfriend, Marko Vituk, on social media and immediately faced a TON of backlash from her followers. Why? Her new beau is just 16! A teenager! Meanwhile, she is a 21-year-old adult! What the f**k?!

It’s important to note the legal age of consent is 16 in the UK. But this isn’t a court of law, y’all. And many have still slammed Tasha for dating a minor when she was an adult — even going as far as to accuse her of grooming him. And we mean… hard to defend it, right? Well, they are!

The couple fired back at the allegations their relationship is “wrong” on The Blue Tick Show this week, with Tasha saying:

“I am in a relationship with someone who’s five years younger than me and I know a lot of people are gonna have their opinions on that and quite rightly so, you’re allowed to have your opinions, that’s your free will. Although my relationship is very new, I just have to say that this boy is genuinely the most mature, kind, loving person I’ve ever been in a relationship with. I will not stand for hate, directed at me, my friends or family.”

So he’s… mature for his age? Yeah, we’ve heard that one before…

According to Marko, he was the one to pursue Tasha — not the other way around. The teen, who also creates content on social media, claimed he decided to slide into her DMs after she liked several of his posts on Instagram. They went on to message each other back and forth. At first, Tasha didn’t realize he was 16 years old and she admits she was hesitant to continue something with him once she learned his age. Marko still pushed for a first date and eventually convinced her to go to dinner and a movie.

For her part, Tasha had no intention of pursuing romance but agreed to grab a bite to eat with him, keeping things strictly platonic. But all that went out the window when they met up. Tasha recalled:

“I didn’t see it as a date at the time… I was also unsure of meeting him because I’ve actually never dated someone younger than me in my life. I didn’t know what kind of challenges that was gonna bring forward for me, but regardless, I’m in a relationship with him now.”

The pair have been together for three months now. Long enough for Tasha to have forgotten any doubts — and instead switch to full-on defense:

“It’s my life, I’m going to live my life how I want to live my life. If I decide I want to be in a relationship with him, I can because it is legal. Whether you think it’s morally right or not, it is legal.”

“I can because it is legal.” Where have we heard that before…

While there’s a lot of drama and roadblocks surrounding their relationship, like the fact that he can’t even pick her up for a date since he doesn’t have a license yet, Tasha feels things are “going better than any of the others that I’ve been with.” She continued:

“I’ve never met someone so respectful in my life. It is crazy. I don’t obsess over his age like everyone else does. Everyone else is so obsessed with his age and they’re like, ‘You’re this, you’re that. You like younger men.’ It’s like, no, I just don’t factor in his age. Granted, I know his age but it’s not something I sit there and think about all the time, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s 16.’ Like, come on. No one’s gonna think that.”

Except all her followers, who are pretty icked out by the whole thing…

Once again, Tasha recognizes people can have an “opinion on” their relationship, and she is fine with it. But what gets to her are the “serious accusations that come with it,” such as the claims she “groomed” Marko:

“Anyone can have their opinion on it, but just keep it to yourself. It’s just the fact that people are saying like, he’s being groomed and stuff by me.”

Tasha insisted Marko “pursued” her at the end of the day. As for her boyfriend? He shut down the grooming allegations, too, saying:

“Oh, f**k that. I’m not being groomed.”

We should note, no teens being groomed think they’re being groomed, if they did they wouldn’t be groomed. They always think it’s special and different in their case, that’s part of it.

No matter how much they defend their super controversial romance, most folks are not changing their opinions! Even Tasha’s best friend of more than a decade was so grossed out about her dating a teenager that she ended their friendship! Tasha said:

“I completely lost my best friend for being with Marko. She said, ‘I just can’t be associated with you,’ and I told her I didn’t care. But yeah, she fully cut me off. It’s kind of petty.”

Umm… If your friend cut ties with you over a relationship with a teen, wouldn’t that have clued her in that this was wrong — even if it’s not illegal? Despite the backlash, Tasha and Marko seemingly have no plans on breaking up anytime soon. Time will only tell if this relationship lasts. And if Tasha’s career does… Watch the podcast episode (below):

What are YOUR thoughts on this relationship, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Marko Vituk/Tasha Newcombe/Instagram]