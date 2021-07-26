Britney Spears Hurting Herself?

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube channel or CLICK HERE to listen now! This week we talk Britney Spears‘s racy Instagram photos! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go BIG! Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together? Meghan Markle‘s family continues to be the worst! Halsey‘s pronoun drama! Machine Gun Kelly needs a reality check And much MORE! Check out The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Jul 26, 2021 16:30pm PDT