Britney Spears Got Naked With Her Assistant In A Hotel Pool! Look!

Britney Spears fans are updating their resumes after learning what a fun job the superstar’s assistant has!

The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share some cheeky pics from her latest vacation, and showed fans one very important task her assistant Vicky performs: holding a naked Brit in the hotel pool! WHUT?!

In a series of pics, the Grammy winner can be seen beaming brightly as she poses with her employee in an oceanfront pool wearing nothing but a pair of black shades. The songstress captioned a slideshow of snaps of them:

“Yep … me naked in the pool and my assistant @vickyt holding me like a baby !!!! BAHAHAHAHA !!!!”

In the comments section, fans quickly reached a consensus: Vicky has the best job ever!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to see the cute pics for yourself.

Wait, that’s a hotel pool! In the middle of the day! And she’s naked?! Did they shut it down just for her?? We have so many questions!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]