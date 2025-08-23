Brittany Cartwright Moves On From Jax Taylor! The Valley Star Confirms She Has A New Boyfriend After They Were Spotted Packing On The PDA!

It looks like Brittany Cartwright has a new man in her life amid her divorce from Jax Taylor!

According to pictures obtained by The US Sun, The Valley star was caught getting cozy with a mystery guy while attending the At Home With Narwal’s End of Summer Soiree in Los Angeles on Thursday. She showed up at the event with the man, who wore a white tee and dark jeans, and her co-star, Kristen Doute. His identity is unknown at this time, but an eyewitness stated that “it was clear he was Brittany’s date for the evening.” And the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the night! The insider added:

“He was very respectful and gave them their distance to have a girls’ chat, but he only had eyes for Brittany. At one point, he was seen rubbing her shoulders. He was very handsome and being coy but extremely attentive and joking with her. They were holding hands as they walked to the valet.”

Aww! The source added that Britt was so “smitten” with the guy:

“Brittany looked quite smitten and was glowing all evening. She appeared to be enjoying his company and they made a cute couple.”

Check out the PDA pics HERE. After what Jax has put her through over the years, she deserves a guy who treats her well and makes her happy! Get your sparkle back, girl! But are they dating?

Brittany confirmed to People in an interview on Friday that… They ARE! While the reality star doesn’t say his name at any point, Kristen revealed to the outlet whether or not he got her stamp of approval! She said:

“She has someone in her life that’s really amazing that I am head over heels for. She’s dated people during her single years since her ex-husband [Jax Taylor], and I have not approved of them. They’ve been fine, but not wonderful. This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling.”

Wow!!!

Brittany, who shares 4-year-old son Cruz with Jax, shared that her boyfriend is also a parent! So they have that in common! Kristen added:

“He’s a dad, so it makes it really easy. A lot easier and understandable.”

We bet! When asked whether the two are serious, Brittany said:

“We’ll see.”

Let's just hope this guy is 100 times better than Jax Taylor! But so far so good since he won over Doute!

