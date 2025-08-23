Austin Butler & Zoë Kravitz Fuel Dating Rumors! Caught Stealing Co-Stars Were Caught Getting Very Flirty At Paris Bar!

Are Austin Butler & Zoë Kravitz dating? It’s the question many fans have had for months as they keep adding fuel to the rumors!

Following her breakup with Channing Tatum (and amid speculation she was seeing Noah Centineo), an insider claimed to The US Sun back in April that Zoë and Austin started seeing each other after realizing their “chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it.” They play romantic leads in the new film Caught Stealing. Life is imitating art, apparently! With the relationship being in the early stages, however, they wanted to keep things “under the radar” as much as possible.

So, neither addressed the report at the time. That was also the last we heard about the romance… until months later! In late July, the pair made headlines again when they attended the immersive show Viola’s Room in New York City. It was reported that they went with their Caught Stealing director, Darren Aronofsky. However, because Zoë and Austin reportedly weren’t seen with the filmmaker, people speculated again that something is going on between the two! According to multiple sources for TMZ, though, that is not the case. They claimed the co-stars are only friends — and not dating, despite the reports and online chatter! Darren also reportedly did go and leave with them, so it wasn’t a one-on-one date as thought.

But are they really only friends? Or is that what they want everyone to think, and they are actually dating? If it is the latter, they aren’t doing a great job at stopping the rumors! They’re just fueling it with their new cozy outing in the City of Love!

In pictures obtained by Page Six on Saturday, Austin and Zoë were caught getting very flirty while talking at the Dragon bar in Paris following their film’s premiere on Thursday. At one point, they were seen giving each other a warm embrace. Oh la la! See the photos HERE. What’s going on? Just looking at those pics, they seem pretty cozy for two people who are supposedly just pals! So are they together or not? An insider gave more insight into the situation to Dailymail.com on Friday, saying:

“There’s definitely chemistry between them and they’re loving spending time together promoting the movie.”

They noted it is “not quite a fully fledged romance but Austin hasn’t been friend-zoned either,” adding:

“Working together on the film was intense as the director Darren Aronofsky is known for pushing his actors.”

According to the insider, promoting the film and “getting to spend time together without that pressure has been the reward for them both” following such a demanding film. And they’re loving every second of it! The source said Austin thinks the Blink Twice actress is “cool and hilarious,” and “his pals would not be surprised if something progressed.” Unless it already has! Who knows!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Do you ship Austin and Zoë? Let us know!

