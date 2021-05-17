Bucknell University Investigating Alleged Former Frat Boys Who Attempted To Break Into LGBTQ+ Housing

This is just not okay!

Bucknell University has begun investigating an incident at their Pennsylvania campus Thursday night which allegedly saw a group of former frat boys attempt to break into an LGBTQ+ on-campus home.

According to Tyler Luong, a student and residential advisor of the LGBTQ+ housing known as Fran’s House (also known as Tower House), around 20 men (believed to be former fraternity brothers of Tau Kappa Epsilon) showed up at the building shouting, “Let us in,” “This isn’t your home,” and “This is our home.” Even worse, they allegedly banged on windows, swung a metal bar at the pole displaying the home’s Pride flag, urinated on the front porch, and exposed themselves! WTF?!

All this just because the frat boys allegedly wanted to get back into their former house. The seemingly privileged students were kicked out of the home two years prior after the University stopped recognizing TKE as an official frat over their history of harassment and hazing.

In a passionate letter to the school’s president John Bravman, Luong wrote:

“Tell me President Bravman, what would I do if they had managed to get into our home? President Bravman, I was never trained to handle breaking and enterings.”

Nor should he have to be! Sadly, members of campus police were said to not have even helped the LGBTQ+ students during this awful incident. According to Luong’s letter, it was claimed officers “laughed at the situation” when they arrived on scene. Without ever asking if the home’s residents were okay, the campus security allegedly told the frat boys they would discuss getting them access to the house. On this absurd reaction, Tyler pointed out:

“Is it within the policy for Public Safety to completely ignore the ones who reported the crime?”

Since Thursday night, Bravman has since released a campus-wide letter acknowledging the “horrific” event. The president announced on Friday that an investigation had begun using outside firms to properly handle the situation. The school leader supported the queer students, noting that it was obvious “from multiple accounts” that students “violated the physical space and, far more importantly, the residents’ sense of place and security.”

This sense of unease was also shared by another student in an Instagram post, according to BuzzFeed News. After having “always felt relatively safe being an out queer person” at the liberal arts college, the individual now admitted they feel “incredibly unsafe.” These new feelings have a lot to do with the poor reaction from school officials. The student elaborated:

“The men who committed a literal crime took away the one place on this campus where LGBTQ+ students feel safe, and were not held accountable in the slightest.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the LGBTQ+ community at Bucknell has faced a challenge when it comes to housing. Their previous Fran’s House building was demolished a few years ago, leaving students without a home or gathering space — and the realization that the school evidently did not take their needs as seriously as those in Greek life. In a letter published by the student newspaper at the time, it was alleged that “the issue would have likely have already been resolved” if they were a Greek organization. Wow…

On this notion, the student added on IG:

“No one deserves to feel unsafe in their home, but especially not the community whose previous house was torn down by the university and then were left with nothing.”

Speaking out on Saturday, members of Fran’s House urged the TKE individuals and campus security members associated with this alleged crime be held accountable for their inappropriate actions. Given that a 2019 campus investigation revealed that men of Tau Kappa Epsilon had hazed new members by throwing darts at them and using “dog shock collars” on them, this latest attack by students certainly make it clear they haven’t learned that there is no excuse nor need for violence in life!! Where’s the disciplinary action??

In a second letter to the Lewisburg institution, the LGBTQ+ community expressed:

“Appropriate actions must be taken by the Bucknell Administration to ensure nothing like this will ever happen again. As students, we must also recognize the importance of holding each other accountable and the unequal opportunities that exist for affinity houses to influence Bucknell’s social culture, so that feelings of discrimination and hate are not enabled within our student body.”

Such a simple ask that really should be taken seriously! Greek life is no more important than the safety of all students!!

Bucknell will have to take a real stand if they want to make sure this kind of behavior isn’t tolerated.

