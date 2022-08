The bass line on this song is… irresistible!!!!!

Carly Gibert‘s Interstellar is giving us pop with a big dose of funk!

This is the kind of song you roller skate to. You finger snap to. You email this to Beyonce cuz you know she would love this. If you have her email address. LOL!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Carly Gibert!