Celine Dion ROASTS Donald Trump! She Just... Celine Dion for the win! Sorry, Donald Trump! Related Posts Adele Finally Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul -- In The CUTEST Way! OMG! Scheana Shay Almost Gets Bit By King's Guard Horse During London Trip! Police Monitoring Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Shows Now After Terror Attack Scare In Vienna! Why Prince William's Reaction To Princess Catherine's Cancer Diagnosis Was Even More Heartbreaking Than We Realized CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 10, 2024 12:45pm PDT Share This Categories Anglophilia Celine Dion Music Minute PerezTV YouTube