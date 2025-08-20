Chris Martin Defends Keeping Coldplay Kiss Cam After Cheating 'Debacle' -- What Do YOU Think??

Coldplay’s kiss cam is here to STAY! Don’t try to talk Chris Martin out of it!

One month after the DISASTER that unfolded before the world’s very eyes at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, Chris says he is not interested in changing up his show! If you somehow don’t know what we’re talking about, during the band’s July 16 concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, their kiss cam focused on one unsuspecting couple — who suspiciously ducked out of the way! It turned out they were CHEATING! You can ch-ch-check out the viral moment (below):

The individuals in question turned out to be married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot, who have both since resigned from their positions. Their affair was literally blasted on a jumbotron for all to see! Seems unlikely — but not impossible — that something embarrassing like this could happen again, right? But the band has zero plans to change the format of their show.

Related: Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s Romance Has ALREADY ‘Cooled Off’ — What Happened??

During a stop in Hull, England on Monday, Chris defended using the kiss cam:

“We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah.”

HA. He continued:

“Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

We mean, why wouldn’t they?! Their tour has gotten SO much more publicity than it would have otherwise!

Chris went on to point out a specific audience member holding a sign indicating they’d been to the show “three times in three months.” He hilariously told them:

“You were at that Boston gig. Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle.”

That’s certainly one way to put it!

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Are they right to continue on with the kiss cam? Or should it be retired for good? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]