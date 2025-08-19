Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Romance Has ALREADY 'Cooled Off' -- What Happened??

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are already fizzling out!

Weeks after the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister were spotted out on a date in Montreal and he attended her Lifetimes Tour, we’re hearing that their romance is coming to a standstill. On Monday, an insider told DailyMail.com their communication has “waned in the past two weeks.” They dished:

“She’s busy, he’s busy … They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off.”

According to the insider, the pair were texting “nonstop” last month after their date, but communication has now come to a trickle as the realities of life have been getting in the way. But apparently there’s no ill will between the two… And another romantic high isn’t necessarily off the table! The source added:

“But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Inneresting!

Justin obviously has fame in his own right, but a different type of fame than what he’s experienced over the past few weeks. And according to the outlet, the level of attention his date with the Thinking of You singer attracted scared him off a bit. An insider explained:

“I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”

Poor guy. But that’s the name of the game when you decide to court a pop star! The former politician was apparently just “not prepared” for all the attention:

“It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming.”

Yeah!!!

A second source told the outlet the duo are happy just as friends:

“[Katy] isn’t ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando [Bloom].”

We don’t blame her. That was a big breakup! No need to rush! At least she’s had a little more luck in the dating pool than her ex! As for Justin, it’s been two years since he split from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire. We wouldn’t be surprised if that still feels somewhat fresh to him, too!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you sad? Did you like Katy and Justin together? Do you hope to see things pick back up? Or is this for the best? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]