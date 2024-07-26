Chrishell Stause Throws Shade At Jason & Brett Oppenheim Over Office Leadership -- Does She Want To Get Fired?!

Chrishell Stause may be on the hunt for a job at a different brokerage soon, especially after the shady AF comments she made about her bosses!

Last week, Million Dollar Listing: New York alum Ryan Serhant took to Instagram to express his appreciation to fans for making his brand-new Netflix show, Owning Manhattan, a huge success. He expressed in the caption:

“I’m so grateful to ALL OF YOU who have not only made @owningmanhattan TOP 10 in 40 countries but have been following me since the very beginning. It’s a strange feeling to have all of the most important moments of my life filmed and televised to the world, but it’s more of a blessing than anything.”

Check out the post (below):

In the comments section, he received a ton of love and support from his followers. But it was the eyebrow-raising remark Chrishell left that really piqued a lot of social media users’ interest! The Selling Sunset personality wrote to her fellow reality star and real estate agent:

“We need some of your leadership skills over on the west coast .”

Umm… Did Chrishell just throw some shade at Jason and Brett Oppenheim — AKA her co-stars and bosses at the Oppenheim Group? It sure looks like she did! And fans agree! Some people reacted to her comment, saying:

“BOOM @jasonoppenheim” “hahaha I’m dead yes” “shade” “the shaaaaddee” “yessssss please healthy competition for the twin boys and TELEVISED” “love it !!! FR instead of passing it on others lol.” “shots fired but there is no lie in your statement”

Clearly, Chrishell isn’t happy with the way the twins are running the office in El Lay right now! So much so that she’s apparently willing to risk her job at the Oppenheim Group! Damn!

At this time, Jason and Brett haven’t clapped back at Chrishell… Can we expect to see more of whatever drama is going on between Jason, Brett, and Chrishell on the next season of Selling Sunset? Does she go after their poor leadership abilities on the show, too? Or will we just have to wait for one of the guys to give us more answers about the situation — if they address Chrishell’s comment? Hopefully, we get more tea soon! Reactions to the shade from the actress, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

