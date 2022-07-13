Doorbell Cam Shows Chilling Final Moments Of Texas Woman Before She Vanished

Police are scratching their heads after a Texas mother vanished on her way to work, with her final moments being shown on her home doorbell cam.

According to reports, Chrissy Powell called her law firm last Tuesday to say she was running late. The 39-year-old then rushed out the door, presumably heading to the office; however, she failed to show up — and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The doorbell cam footage (below) obtained by the paralegal’s family showed her leaving her house at around 10:30 a.m., right after she called her colleagues. It’s the last known sighting of the missing mother.

Curiously, Chrissy left her phone at home before taking off — but family members aren’t focusing on that specific detail, as they believe she accidentally left it behind because she was running late.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit has picked up the case to help in the search for Powell, but so far have come up dry, even after checking with the local jail and hospitals.

Officials made a flier stating Powell is a missing endangered adult, noting she has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care. While speaking with KENS5, the mother’s family said she doesn’t have her medicine.

Chrissy’s friend, Lauren Leal, told the local news station that she and other loved ones have been a wreck since Powell’s disappearance. She shared:

“The unknown is the scariest part. It’s hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened.”

Leal went on to say that Powell is like a sister to her because they’ve known each other all their lives, and that it’s very unlike Powell to disappear without telling anyone.

Calling the disappearance bizarre, she added:

“My fear is not ever knowing anything. I mean, I think that would be the worst, is spending the rest of my life looking for her. I will never give up… We just want you home.”

So awful. Officials have asked the public to keep their eyes peeled for the Black Nissan Rogue Chrissy drove off in before disappearing.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

