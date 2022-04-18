Chrissy Teigen Goes Nude To Hilariously Show Off BANANAS Tan Lines From Unusual Swimsuit!

And now a very important PSA from Chrissy Teigen!

The makers of bikinis have only gotten more and more inventive over the years, and at this point you can find some truly wild designs. Just, uh, be careful about those tan lines…

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model hilariously shared the disastrous results of her latest vacation/tanning session in an intricately designed suit, writing on her Instagram Stories the simple caption:

“this is great”

Ha! See what we’re talking about (below)!

LOLz! Oh no! Now we need to see the suit that did this because it looks great in our heads!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]