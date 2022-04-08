Jessica Simpson Bares Sexy Bikini Bod For First Time In Years -- After Losing 100 Lbs THREE Times!

Jessica Simpson is ready for the summer!

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday with a sexy new photo of herself wearing a paisley bikini — something she hasn’t done in a long time! Opening up about her weight loss journey, the singer expressed alongside a selfie:

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!”

Jessica went on to credit “hard work,” “determination,” and “self love” for her incredible achievement.

With her confidence and joy radiating through the screen, she added:

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today ”

Aww! Earlier this week, the businesswoman also revealed her secret to getting her “toned” abs while sharing a video all about the skincare treatment she has been undergoing, writing:

“I love going to the [Blush Beverly Hills] office to get treated by the very best [Dr. Leif Rogers] for a Morpheus 8 and Evolve X combo treatment from [InMode Aesthetics]. The Evolve X is perfect for tightening the skin or before an event/vacay to feel toned and confident! After my 3rd baby, Morpheus 8 was my saving grace to tighten up my skin. I feel great and ready some fun in the sun ”

Since last April, the fashion designer has been open about her decision to ditch her scale and focus on feeling good in her body rather than relying on a number to determine her self-confidence.

The mom of Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, all of whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson, explained during an interview with TODAY:

“I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up.”

Well, she knows it’s 100 lbs less than before!

She was no longer going to force herself into a certain size either, adding:

“If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.”

She’s never shied away from candidly sharing her health journey with followers, vowing in October to “not let [herself] down” as she posted a photo while on a treadmill. Seeing as though it was her first day back in the gym after a while, she wrote:

“First day back at it and I’m already hurtin’ and feelin’ real dramatic about being sore. I have been craving this, but procrastinating. One work out and I am determined to not let myself down. Although I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points! #beastmode #goMOMSgo”

Amazing to see her so happy with her journey so far!!

