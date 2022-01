We’ve been a longtime fan of Christine And The Queens!

Love how she continues to push herself sonically and explore with each new release!

The Eyes Of A Child feels like more of a James Blake song than hers.

The chords. Haunting.

The voice and melody. Innocent, pure and inviting.

This song is an A+!

It even has echoes of Madonna‘s Promise To Try!

