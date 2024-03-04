College Wrestler Brutally Murdered In Dorm Room -- And Cops Arrested His Teammate!

The Campbellsville University community is mourning the loss of a young student athlete.

Late last month, Campbellsville, Kentucky police responded to a call about an unresponsive male found in his campus dorm. When they arrived, they discovered 18-year-old Josiah Kilman, a member of the school’s wrestling team. He was quickly transported to the hospital, but sadly it was too late. He was pronounced dead. But the story gets worse…

While details are still somewhat slim, police revealed they arrested 21-year-old Charles Escalera in connection with Josiah’s murder shortly after the teen was pronounced dead. The US Sun reported on Sunday it’s unclear if the two were actually roommates, as some have reported, but confirmed they WERE teammates on the Christian university’s wrestling team. After Escalera apparently went on the run, an all-out manhunt was launched. He was found after Kentucky State Police received a tip from a local farmer in Green County claiming to have witnessed someone taking cover in a barn. PD arrived shortly after and sure enough, there he was.

Police hit him with a murder charge. You see, the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Josiah’s cause of death was asphyxiation — caused by manual strangulation. So that means someone strangled this kid to death. A wrestler no less! Had to be another pretty strong person to do that. And cops believe that person to be Escalera.

As of now, no possible motive has been revealed, but the young man is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center on $2 million bond. (He was also charged with second-degree burglary, as he’d apparently stolen food while on the lam.)

So, so sad.

A GoFundMe set up by Josiah’s cousin Sarah Cook is currently aiming to raise money to transport the late teen’s body from Kentucky back to his home state of Montana.

Our hearts are with Josiah’s loved ones. We hope to hear more answers soon. Rest in peace.

[Images via Sarah Cook/GoFundMe & Taylor County Detention Center]