‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell Found Guilty Of Planning ANOTHER Murder

Lori Vallow Daybel, AKA “cult mom,” has been found guilty of planning yet another murder.

The convicted murderer, who was sentenced to consecutive life sentences for murdering her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, as well as conspiring to murder her fifth husband’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell, has caught yet ANOTHER conviction.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old doomsday cultist appeared in court as jurors deliberated over whether or not she is guilty of conspiring to kill her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

She represented herself during the hearing and claimed during her opening statements that her brother Alex Cox shot Vallow to death in Arizona in 2019 in self-defense. According to Lori, her brother was protecting her and her daughter — yes, the one she went on to murder — from Vallow during a heated argument. She recalled him arriving at the home to pick up son J.J., whom she also went on to murder alongside her daughter, and that he became furious at her after she refused to pass him his cellphone. When shouting began, Lori claimed her daughter came out of her bedroom with a baseball bat to attempt to protect her which led to a physical struggle between the teen and Vallow. That’s when Cox became involved in the altercation and fired fatal rounds at Vallow, according to Lori.

However, prosecutors argue Lori conspired to kill Vallow after he had filed for divorce so she could collect life insurance checks and marry Chad Daybell, her fifth husband, whom she was convicted alongside in the murders of her children and his ex-wife. He was sentenced to death in 2024.

Prosecutor Treena Kay argued during the court appearance that Cox’s shooting was NOT in self-defense:

“Charles was on the ground when Alex Cox fired that second shot. The injuries to Charles, the location of the bullet strikes, the trajectory of the injuries, both in Charles and in the house: All show this was not self-defense. This was a staged murder scene.”

Grisly.

Cox went on to die five months after the shooting as the result of blood clots in his lungs, according to medical examiners.

Jurors deliberated for a total of three hours over two days before finding Lori guilty. Her sentencing, which will take place at a future date, will tack onto the life sentences she’s already serving in Idaho.

