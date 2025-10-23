Dakota Johnson Reveals Super Unexpected Number 1 Red Flag When It Comes To Men: 'Run'

Got A Tip?

Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Super Unexpected Number 1 Red Flag When It Comes To Men: 'Run'

Well, this is an interesting dealbreaker!

In Vogue‘s new edition of their 32 Questions series, Dakota Johnson sat down and answered some quick-fire queries. One of the questions she was asked during the video on Tuesday was about red flags in guys! The Materialists star didn’t miss a beat when asked what her number one warning sign was. She said:

“Men who wear flip flops in public. Run.”

Oh?

Well, that’s a new one! Ha! You can see the full video (below):

We know her ex Chris Martin has a habit of walking around barefoot sometimes — but we’ve never explicitly known him to be someone who wears flip flops. But then again, Dakota also likes her shoeless escapades. In fact, “barefoot walks” were a thing for both of them during their relationship. So who knows where she got this idea! Maybe some other guy that gave her some sandal-related icks?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U agree? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Vogue/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 23, 2025 16:15pm PDT

