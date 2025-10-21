Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple Makes Singing Debut… And Fans Have Thoughts!!

Apple Martin is following in her dad’s footsteps.

Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter made a surprising musical debut at Cannery Hall in Nashville. She was up on stage with up-and-coming band Jade Street wearing a cropped white tank and a black mini skirt as the group performed a new original song called Satellite! You can listen in fan captured footage (below):

In the comments, users were quick to compare the 21-year-old to the massive talent of her father, the lead singer of Coldplay:

“The Apple does fall far from the tree.” “Someone really needs to tell her” “Wow just wow. I’m assuming she has no true friends tha will tell her. Baby no don’t do it. This is not ur thing.” “Glad everyone was polite ….but whose gonna hold her hand…” “Not her calling” “what nepotism gets you, she’ll do whatever she wants”

The young woman later posted a more polished version of the performance on her own Instagram page — and fans were a whole lot easier on her:

“Wow! The effortless beauty of mom and voice of dad! Love this!” “Daddy’s voice .. Beautiful from her mother … A beautiful combination.” “Sounds so good!”

According to multiple outlets, both Apple and the other members of the Jade Street band including Eli Meyuhas and Zachery Zwelling are all Vanderbilt University students. According to the Vanderbilt Hustler, Chris Martin was in attendance for the show, but “made it clear to fans that while he enjoyed meeting them, he was there to support his daughter and didn’t want the night to be focused on him.”

Well with hard work, dedication, and lots of practice, maybe one day she could sing on stage with her dad!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via BBC & Goop/YouTube & Apple Martin/Instagram]