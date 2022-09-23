Dallas Doctor Accused Of Lethally Tampering With IV Bags After Colleague Dies -- See The Security Footage!

An anesthesiologist from Dallas has been arrested following accusations of tampering with IV bags in the Baylor Scott and White Surgicare center.

Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested on September 14 after allegedly messing with IV bags in the surgery center where he works. In footage from early August presented in court on Monday, KDFW reports the doctor can be seen hiding what appears to be one of these bags under a paper folder and swapping it for another. In another video, which was released to the public, he can be seen looking suspiciously up and down the hospital hallway before placing one of the small bags on a warmer outside of an operation room — something that should NEVER happen for safety and sanitary reasons.

Mere hours after this incident, the patient who had used this warmed saline bag had an extremely serious cardiac emergency. They thankfully survived, but this isn’t the only issue surrounding the surgery center’s IV bags lately…

On June 21, Ortiz’s colleague Dr. Melanie Kaspar, took one of the tainted bags home and used it to rehydrate herself while suffering from an illness. She would have a cardiac emergency as well — a heart attack which tragically killed her. With the video footage of Raynaldo looking extremely suspicious and several incidents like these happening around the hospital grounds, he was taken into custody.

You can see the disturbing footage (below):

Law enforcement say some of the bags contained bupivacaine. This is a drug that treats localized pain. If it’s misused it can cause — yep, cardiac arrest!

Per the outlet, the accused requested to be released from jail without bail on Monday but was denied. Currently, he still sits in custody. Authorities say his alleged tampering caused the cardiac emergencies of several patients and the death of Dr. Kaspar. This isn’t the first time Ortiz has been accused of medical malpractice, either.

He was recently disciplined by the Texas Medical Board regarding the time a patient almost died under his care in 2020. And according to records from 2021, the anesthesiologist “did not recognize the patient’s inadequate oxygenation and ventilation” during another surgery mishap which resulted in the patient having to be resuscitated.

Just horrifying! And he was still allowed to practice after this incident — the only “clinical privileges” he lost were at his previous place of work. He moved locations and continued his career unscathed. Why was he only given slaps on the wrist?! This was completely avoidable! Unbelievable…

Raynaldo faces federal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration. KDFW reports prosecutors called him a “medical terrorist” during court Monday and said the IV bags he messed with were “poison bombs” which “exploded on unsuspecting patients”. So scary…

As of Thursday, WFAA says he has not yet entered a plea. He could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.

