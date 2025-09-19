David Letterman Reveals How Jimmy Kimmel Is Doing After Charlie Kirk Comment Controversy

David Letterman has spoken to Jimmy Kimmel in the wake of the latter’s late-night show getting pulled following those Charlie Kirk-related comments this week.

As we’ve been reporting, on Wednesday, it was announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was off the air indefinitely after ABC pulled the plug following some comments Jimmy made surrounding the assassination of the political pundit.

Speaking to Jeffrey Goldberg at The Atlantic Festival in NYC on Thursday, 78-year-old Letterman revealed he has been chatting with Kimmel by text message. The duo exchanged texts on Thursday morning, according to Dave. And as for how Jimmy is doing following the abrupt rug-pull, Letterman first quipped:

“He’s sitting up in bed taking nourishment.”

But he quickly pulled back from the joke to add:

“He’s going to be fine.”

Well, that’s a relief.

Letterman himself had more pointed words for the suspension, which came down from ABC amid Federal Communications Commission concerns about the late-night show and the network’s license. Calling it a “misery,” Letterman said canceling Kimmel’s career was coming from the “world of someone who’s an authoritarian, maybe a dictatorship.”

The former Late Night host also admitted that he himself didn’t know “what to think or say about this situation.” He added:

“It’s ridiculous. You can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office. That’s just not how this works.”

Wow!

Letterman also added this in his chat with Goldberg about how he used to criticize past presidents ALL THE TIME while he was on late-night TV:

“Beating up on these people [the presidents], rightly or wrongly, accurately or perhaps inaccurately, in the name of comedy, not once were we squeezed by anyone from any governmental agency, let alone the dreaded FCC.”

Dave is far from the only high-profile Hollywood star to take a similar view, FYI.

Thoughts? Reactions?! Share ’em (below)…

