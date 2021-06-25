David Schwimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts To Learning About His Crush On Jennifer Aniston!

Probably the biggest reveal from the Friends reunion and the accompanying press tour was learning both David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston secretly harbored crushes for one another.

Both actors explained that Ross and Rachel almost happened IRL but didn’t due to timing.

Schwimmer explained of the love affair that never was:

“It was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”

Aniston echoed the sentiment, saying:

“We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

It’s a super sweet story for millions of fans, right? Only… not so great for the folks they were “always in a relationship” with.

For instance, did YOU remember Schwimmer dated Natalie Imbruglia?? Well, he did — and it was during the Friends days.

The Torn singer was asked about the revelation her ex-boyfriend was apparently crushing on his co-star during a visit to KIIS FM‘s Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, and she knew exactly what the hosts were getting at. She asked them:

“Were you wondering if there was a crossover? I thought that too. No, I’m joking.”

Was she joking though? Because she continued by giving a real answer to the question, saying:

“It was such a long time ago, I don’t remember.”

She added:

“I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other ‘little looks’ over my shoulder. I don’t know if that was happening. I’m OK with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago.”

Well, whatever happened was apparently not much. Aniston reiterated to Howard Stern just this week that nothing ever happened — and her co-stars backed her up — as she swore:

“But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

She then joked:

“I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

See? So Schwimmer wasn’t all out of faith after all! LOLz!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Natalie Imbruglia/YouTube.]