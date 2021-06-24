Jennifer Aniston Explains Exactly Why She Never 'Banged' David Schwimmer!

Jennifer Aniston is having a serious honesty hour!

Now that the cat is out of the bag about Jen and David Schwimmer crushing on each other, of course people want to know more — even though they already admitted nothing ever happened between them. Hey, when the possibility of a real life Ross and Rachel is on the table, it’s hard to resist!

Howard Stern, for whom nothing is ever off limits, got us a definitive answer while interviewing the actress alongside her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Chatting for his SiriusXM show this week, the host asked her straight up why she didn’t “bang” her onscreen boyfriend.

The sitcom star replied:

“He was lovely, David was great. … We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

She went on:

“But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

Despite her BFF backing her up, Jen added:

“Howard’s not going to believe me. No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

Another big “no” for the Emmy winner is trying her hand at online dating, according to a recent interview with People. Asked whether she would ever get on the apps, she replied:

“Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

She wants to find love the old fashioned way — developing an unspoken mutual crush on your co-star that you reveal at the reunion years later. Ah, if only…

That being said, she wouldn’t say “no” to getting married again (after divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux), but walking down the aisle a third time isn’t high on the priority list. She explained:

“It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Of course, being an A-lister for nearly three decades doesn’t make having a love life — or anything else — easier. The 52-year-old explained to the outlet:

“Self-awareness is key. I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads. … Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'”

Thankfully, she revealed:

“I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

Always glad to hear Jen is living her best life. And even if we didn’t get Ross/Rachel IRL, we’ll always have the onscreen romance to enjoy.

