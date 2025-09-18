The Challenge Star Davis Mallory Says He Prayed The Gay Away...

Davis Mallory is opening up about *becoming* straight.

You may recognize the name if you’re a reality TV fan from way long ago. But if not: Davis was introduced to the world on MTV‘s The Real World when that show went to Denver for its 18th season in 2006. He publicly came out as gay during his time on that hit series nearly two full decades ago now. Then, he went on to be a mainstay on Real World-adjacent reality via three seasons of The Challenge, including The Inferno 3 in 2007, The Duel II in 2009, and Rivals in 2011.

Now, he appears to be trying to make it as a singer-songwriter. He’s also pretty religious. And to that last point, he claims to no longer be gay, either, thanks to an intervention from God. Uhhh…

Related: Daniel Franzese’s Shocking Conversion Therapy Story Will Make You Laugh & Then Ugly Cry!

The 42-year-old reality TV veteran took to Instagram on Monday with a video of him sharing his religious testimony at the Arise House of Prayer and Worship in Hawaii. During the video, Mallory at one point said “God really pulled me out” of the gay lifestyle last year.

Huh?!?!

His quote, in full:

“I lived the gay lifestyle for about 20 years. I was on a television show, The Real World, and I came out on the show as a gay Christian, but God really pulled me out of that lifestyle a year ago.”

The crowd began to cheer as Mallory continued trying to explain himself. He claimed God stepped in and pulled him out of the “spiritual warfare” he was involved in:

“He started speaking to me in my dreams and showing me the spiritual warfare that I was going through. Every time I returned to sin, I would have a nightmare that my car was being broken into. I had a nightmare that I gave my title to someone else, as I was giving my identity to someone else, or my car was sliding backwards. He was just showing me these really strong visual dreams, these visual images of what sin was doing in my life.”

And then, he played some music — performing his song Baptized for the crowd. He shared that performance in the IG vid, too, which you can see along with his caption (below):

“Thank you for letting me sing ‘Baptized’ and share my testimony last night in Hawaii.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAMES DAVIS MALLORY (@davismallory)

Wild, right?! Well, it gets a little wilder.

One day before he posted that eyebrow-raising clip, Mallory took to Instagram to share a screenshot from his Notes app. In that message, he wrote:

“I feel like God gave me this vision that us being righteous and following the law is his perfect plan for us. Sinning in anyway is not his plan for us and is not us honoring his design for how he made us. He did not design us to sin, and when we live a life of sin, we are not just dishonoring God, but we are doing a disservice to ourselves and our character.”

He captioned that post like this (below):

“This morning’s revelation… let me know your thoughts?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAMES DAVIS MALLORY (@davismallory)

But the eye-catching part was what went down in the comments. An IG follower of the ex-reality star asked straight-up if Davis still considers himself gay:

“Do you still consider yourself gay?”

To which Mallory offered a non-reply:

“What does it mean to be gay?”

Unmoved, the commenter shot back with:

“Are you attracted to men? Do you sleep with men?”

And to that, Mallory again offered up a non-reply:

“Do I find men beautiful? Yes of course. Do I find women beautiful? Yes of course. We are created in God’s image and in His likeness. The beauty of creation gives glory to the Creator. I’ll ask you this. What do you believe the design of sex is for? What do you believe is sexually immoral behavior?”

The commenter correctly replied that Mallory was “dodging” the question, then clarified even further what he was asking:

“Are you sexually attracted to men? And do you have sex with men?”

And to that, Mallory finally replied directly:

“To answer your question directly, then NO & NO.”

The user then asked if Mallory’s apparent sexual orientation reversal had come about after a “conversion therapy of sorts” in recent years:

“I watched you on The Real World when I was 21 and followed to a degree afterwards. Am I correct in assuming you participated in a conversion therapy of sorts?”

The answer? “Not really.” Mallory explained:

“Not really. But God started giving me vivid dreams and healed me from trauma and showed me the spiritual warfare I was under.”

Uhhh. Okay. Not sure where to go with that one. We just hope Davis is happy, healthy, and living out his life in the most authentic and beneficial way he can… whatever that means for him.

Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below).

[Image via Davis Mallory/Instagram/Instagram]