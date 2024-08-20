Days Of Our Lives Star Jessica Serfaty 'Concerned' After iPhone Alerted Her To Hidden Tracker In Her Car -- And There's More To The Story!

This is freaking CRAZY!

Days of Our Lives star Jessica Serfaty was put on edge days ago when her iPhone warned her about an Apple AirTag tracking her movement. According to TMZ on Monday, the actress was in Malibu when her phone sent her a message about the hidden tracking device. She was “immediately concerned” because she hadn’t put a tracker in her Range Rover or seen one. She feared someone may have hidden one in her car, such as in her engine compartment, to keep tabs on her. So, she quickly dialed up the authorities to get some help.

Related: Man Sues Hospital After They Allegedly Lost Chunk Of His Skull & Charged Him!

According to law enforcement sources, Sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle but couldn’t find the AirTag. It’s unclear if it fell off or if someone removed it before they arrived. Nevertheless, they took a report for unauthorized use of an electronic device and they are continuing to investigate. The sources said they are using Jessica’s phone to try to track down the AirTag user’s info, as they believe the motive behind the hidden tracker may have been stalking, burglary, or car theft. Yikes! That’s so unnerving!

The 33-year-old hasn’t addressed the situation publicly, but she did post a cryptic message on her Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a quote that read:

“Courage doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid. Courage means you don’t let fear stop you”

It’s unclear exactly when this incident happened, but she’s been posting pics from her vacation in Spain, so it seems like she is continuing to live her life as usual while the cops try to get to the bottom of this.

While this discovery would be upsetting for anyone, it comes after a tricky situation for the Wheels of Fortune star. Just last month, she accused her fiancé, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, of abuse in an emotional IG Story video. At the time, she filmed herself slamming the Ray-Ban heir, saying:

“This is the man who has abused me. And let it be known … who has caused my head to have … bleeding.”

She turned the camera to her face, but no blood was visible. Her cheeks did look pink and her eyes seemed teary. The billionaire was seen just staring at her while another man seemed uncomfortable in the background. See (below):

The next day, Jessica shockingly walked back the entire thing, writing:

“Leo and I apologize for any who were triggered or affected by yesterday’s story. Sometimes a family can have their own arguments and these should never be made public. We ask that people respect our privacy at this time. I would never stay with an abusive man and which Leonardo Del Vecchio is not. I revoke my words that were driven by anger and not in truth. I take back my words on a guy that will always be my companion, step father and family person to me.”

They’ve stayed together and recently celebrated their anniversary (they got engaged in July 2023), and while they’re making it seem like everything’s fine, something clearly went down behind the scenes for her to make those allegations. And now she’s seemingly being stalked? What a stressful time!! We hope she stays safe!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]