Trump's Actual 'Things In Common' Note To Jeffrey Epstein Revealed -- It's Real & It's WORSE!

Remember how angry Donald Trump got over the reveal he sent Jeffrey Epstein a birthday note for a book Ghislaine Maxwell was putting together? It seemed like he was reacting quite harshly. Not that it’s no big deal to be connected to Epstein. But there’s already photos, videos, flight logs, witnesses, etc, to prove they were friends for many years. Why wouldn’t he send him a Happy Birthday in that case? Remember, this was Epstein’s 50th bday — in 2003. So way before his arrest. Trump could have just admitted to it and said it was still when he didn’t know what the guy was.

But Trump didn’t do that. He vehemently denied it. He sued The Wall Street Journal for $10 billion. With a B. Yeah. Why fight so hard? Maybe because he knew how bad the letter actually looks…

Right away we got the text of the note. And that was creepy enough. In it, Trump wrote out a whole script of a cryptic conversation between the two men — in which they talked about having a “wonderful secret”:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

When the note is to the most infamous underage sex trafficker in the world, saying you have “certain things in common” and “enigmas never age” and having a “secret” between you… Yeah, all bad.

But there was more. The Journal also said the text was “framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker”:

“A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.”

Yeah… This is why Donald fought this so hard. And one of the biggest defenses he and his team used was saying if the note was real, why didn’t the WSJ publish the actual thing, instead of a description?

Well, guess what? We now have the receipts. The actual note.

Proof

The House Oversight committee subpoenaed the whole damn book from the Epstein estate. And they got it. And they put it right out to the public on Monday evening. Heck, they even tweeted the freakin’ thing!

????????HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

So there it is. Proof this thing was real all along. Hell, the Journal even authenticated Trump’s signature!

WSJ releases their own analysis of the letter, comparing the signature on the Epstein birthday note to Trump’s signature on letters to Hillary Clinton and George Conway pic.twitter.com/SMKmVc55VU — Matt Rice (@matt____rice) September 8, 2025

We mean, they look pretty damn identical! Of course, his diehard supporters are trying their hardest to debunk it. For instance they’re comparing it to official signatures on bills and such. But it’s clear from the many examples of letters being produced by people who knew the President or simply bought them at auction: he signs differently when it’s just “Donald” as opposed to “Donald J. Trump.” And we’re no experts, but every “Donald” looks exactly the same to us.

For those saying it could be forged? Well, the Epstein estate has had this thing the whole time, so it would have had to be forged 22 years ago. Why would someone do that? Why would someone try to frame Trump, who no one would have thought would be president? And do it by faking a letter to his actual friend, to be put in a book the public would never see?

Um… Is That..?

OK, so here’s how it’s worse than we ever imagined…

Like many, we read WSJ‘s description of the “bawdy” doodle around the words and pictured a curvy drawing that could only be interpreted as a naked woman — like this one:

Others did, too — we saw a commonly shared recreation very similar to our assumption of what the drawing would look like. The real thing is… A bit different.

As many have now noted, it’s quite a bit less curvy than expected. As in… not yet developed? Yeah…. Many now are reading it not as a drawing of a nude woman… but of a nude young girl. See what we mean?

???? #BREAKINGNEWS According to Wall Street Journal also released to congress from Epstein’s estate. Trump signed a birthday letter to Epstein that appears to be a female child. A picture that Trump drew. The second picture is what some assumed it would look like. While drawling… pic.twitter.com/9wAOUBMavC — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) September 8, 2025

Considering the horrifying things we know Epstein did — and the fact his pal Trump was once accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at his apartment? The drawing and the note together are really damning.

Now we finally get why Trump would fight as hard as he could to discredit this. And sadly it’s working with his base, who are just denying what they can plainly see with their own eyes. Awful.

But the real proof is in Trump’s actions every day. As the Oversight Committee’s ranking Dem Representative Robert Garcia told the Journal:

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth. Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

Every Democrat in the House of Representatives has now signed a letter to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. And just four Republicans. With two more, it’ll be a reality. Two more Republicans. Will this extra evidence change any minds??

For what it’s worth, the White House denied the entire thing once again, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeting:

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal proves this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.’ As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation… This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

How much evidence will it take? Seriously??

