BREAKING: Donald Trump Sent Jeffrey Epstein A Drawing Of A Naked Woman For His Birthday -- Their 'Wonderful Secret'!

Yet another tie between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein… that Trump is, of course, denying.

The latest? The Wall Street Journal found an album Ghislaine Maxwell put together for Epstein’s 50th birthday, full of notes from his best friends. One of those notes? A letter from the future President of the United States. With a drawing of a naked woman.

Not only is the letter from Trump “bawdy” — the typewritten text is “framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker”:

“A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.”

His signature is the woman’s bush?? Come on now…

But that’s not all. You won’t believe the final line of the birthday wish. According to the WSJ, it says:

“Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

ANOTHER WONDERFUL SECRET?!?!? Seriously?? Man, these guys really never expected to get caught… Other notes included a letter from Victoria’s Secret billionaire Leslie Wexner — who also drew boobs, with the words:

“I wanted to get you what you want… so here it is…”

And attorney Alan Dershowitz, who joked about having protected Epstein by deflecting a negative story about him into being about Bill Clinton instead.

The full text of Trump’s note is done like a commercial, with lines attributed to a narrator and then to Trump and Epstein:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

“We have certain things in common.” Gross. Trump has already responded to the story. He denied the whole thing to the outlet, saying:

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

He also threatened to file a lawsuit if they went ahead with the article:

“I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else.”

We guess they feel fine with what they have. Because obviously they published anyway. And why not? They even traced the gift back to an NYC bookbinder. It all seems completely legit.

The funny thing to us is… Why wouldn’t Trump just admit he wrote this? We knew these two were friends. Even that they were the type of guys who discussed hooking up with young women together. Trump infamously said about his pal in that 2002 New York Magazine profile:

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

His story up until now has been that he had no idea Epstein was into minors. And when he found out the guy who joked about sleeping with his own daughter and bragged about walking in on the Miss Teen USA pageant dressing room was shocked and appalled at the idea. And immediately stopped being friends with him.

Now, however, it seems Trump is going to deny any connection. We wouldn’t be surprised if next he says that old NY Mag quote is fake, that all the photos and videos of them partying together are photoshopped or CGI. Even though they were in print WAY before the latest tech.

Why? Because now he’s on the defensive. Everything he says about burying the Epstein files, about how anything discovered in them is a hoax? Attacking his supporters who care about the Epstein case? It just makes him look guilty as hell. And he knows it. And his default response? It’s to lie. Just lie. Lie like there’s no tomorrow. It’s always worked before.

[Image via ABC News/YouTube/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]