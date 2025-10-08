Does DOJ Have Photos Of Donald Trump With 'Young Women' In Epstein Files? Pam Bondi Refuses To Answer!

Got A Tip?

We’ve heard a lot about how often Donald Trump appears in the Epstein files… but in what way? Everyone already knows they were friends for many years. But is it worse than that? We do know Trump has been trying to shut everyone up about Jeffrey Epstein and bury everything the government has. And he’s used his handpicked FBI and DOJ leaders to do it.

Well, one of those — Attorney General Pam Bondi — faced questions about that very topic during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday. Rhode Island’s Senator Sheldon Whitehouse got right to the point. He referred to “public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women.” It’s a reasonable question, considering some of the accusations that have been made already.

Whitehouse asked if Bondi straight up:

“Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein’s safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing?”

The AG began her job in February by making a big show of giving out binders of “Epstein files” (all stuff previously released in the Biden years) to conservative influencers, declaring more was on the way. And then she had agents do a deep dive into the files and suddenly… Nothing to see here, folks.

Epstein Book Trump Note
Trump’s creepy letter to pal Jeffrey Epstein. / (c) House Oversight Committee

And now? Can she at least answer a question about what the government has? Just say NO, that doesn’t exist? Nope. Instead, she went on the attack:

“You know, Sen. Whitehouse? You sit here and make salacious remarks, once again, trying to slander President Trump, left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants.”

Man, she was locked and loaded on that one. She’s apparently talking about Reid Hoffman, a tech entrepreneur who had ties to Epstein. Not that anyone who got money from him would necessarily have known that until recently? We guess she figured that was a good way to muddy the waters?

But… importantly, she didn’t answer the question.

She couldn’t even say, No, there are no photos of Trump and young girls, that’s ridiculous. This is getting crazy, y’all.

We mean, the House of Representatives just got to the 218 votes they need to compel the DOJ to release the Epstein files, and Mike Johnson refused to swear in the new Rep — and then the government shut down, so they’ve gotten a whole extra week so far.

Will the Epstein files ever actually be released? Because right now Team Trump and most of the Republican Party are fighting tooth and nail to stop that. And it really makes you wonder why. Because identifying and prosecuting pedophiles and men involved in an underage sex trafficking ring should be everyone’s goal. No matter who they are, Democrat or GOP, hated or beloved.

WHY IS THIS CONTROVERSIAL?!?

See the full interaction for yourself (below):

 

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN/C-SPAN/YouTube.]

