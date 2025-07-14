Donald Trump DOUBLES DOWN On Burying Epstein Scandal In INSANE Post Accusing Obama! Even Truth Social Is Turning On Him!

Oh man, Donald Trump really can’t help himself.

When he sat in his cabinet meeting and declared he was tired of everyone asking about Jeffrey Epstein, he may have lost some of his past defenders. But in this new Truth Social post he makes it IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to misinterpret him. He absolutely wants everyone to shut up about Epstein. And it’s his decision, no one else’s.

Plenty of MAGA loyalists have been blasting Attorney General Pam Bondi for sweeping the Epstein mess under the rug. She was the one who claimed to have the “Epstein list” on her desk, the names of potential co-conspirators either named by victims or even filmed in the sex trafficker’s thousands of hours of video. Trump fans really believed he was going to blow the lid off this whole thing. And then last week the DOJ and FBI released a memo claiming that they had NOTHING on ANYONE. They very explicitly said there was no evidence against any other participants in the sex trafficking. Once again, just like when Epstein got his sweetheart deal from US Attorney Alexander Acosta (the one Trump made his first Labor Secretary), all co-conspirator got magically protected. The notorious underage sex trafficker trafficked all those girls to no one, apparently.

Obviously no reasonable person was buying this. But again, Trump’s fans wanted to blame Bondi instead of the President. It couldn’t be Epstein’s old friend, who infamously said he was a “terrific guy” who was “a lot of fun to be with” and “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” But Trump has now insisted the new directive on Epstein — call it the STFU protocol — comes directly from him!

In a new post on Truth Social over the weekend, he blasted his MAGA allies for continuing to care about the Epstein scandal:

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

See? Bondi is doing a “FANTASTIC JOB” all caps. She’s doing what he wants. Burying the Epstein files was his idea.

But no, he’s not going with the story that there are no Epstein files and never were. Instead, he’s telling a different story. Now there are Epstein files — they were just cooked up by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton:

“Why are we giving publicity to files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more? They created the Epstein files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”

Why would he say the Epstein files were created by his political rivals… unless they had something bad about him in them? Something horrible, like he’s been publicly accused of? Is he just moving the goalposts again? For when they do actually come out? Prepping everyone by saying they’re fake, created by Obama and Hillary?

(Just a reminder that Epstein was arrested in 2019, when Trump was president and his handpicked AG Bill Barr was on the case. The “files” everyone is referring to are the evidence that was widely reported to have been seized from his residences, which included tons of videos labeled with names.)

(Also… why would Hillary invent a fake scandal that seems to implicate her husband? We already know Bill Clinton flew on the Lolita Express multiple times, much like Trump. We kind of assumed that was why she never attacked Trump with any Epstein stuff. Because it was mutually assured destruction.)

Anyway, Trump defended both Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel, making clear once again, ignoring Epstein is what he wants:

“Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB! SHE’S GREAT!”

He also told his supporters once again to forget about Epstein:

“One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

See the full post (below):

Well, for the most part Trump’s supporters did not decide they’d forget about Epstein. If anything, Trump’s loud protests against releasing Epstein info were met with shock and disbelief. MAGA is losing faith in Trump faster than any time we’ve ever seen. Want to know how much?

For the first time ever, Trump got RATIOED. On Truth Social. It’s his own social media platform — and there are more responses than likes! And the responses are FURIOUS!

“We love the job you’re doing Mr. President. BUT, the fact Jeffery Epstein files MUST be made public. And then prosecution of these Pedos MUST follow!” “We want the ELITE PEDOS exposed! You promised us that. Pam promised us that. Kash promised us that. Now it’s OUR fault bc we want that promise fulfilled and call Pam out every time she lies? What else has she lied to us about?” “My wanting pedophiles to be punished for their crimes doesn’t make me less of a patriot, but more. I don’t understand the reason for your current attitude and frankly I’m beyond the point of caring. I do care about justice, whether you approve or not.” “You’re very wrong on this one.” “More gaslighting…I thought you were above this. You’ll never hear the end of this if you do not instruct the complete release of the names of those in power in both DC and Hollywood who raped children. Don’t become part of the SWAMP that you fought so hard to defeat!!!” “Sorry this is not holding water. Girls were used and abused by this man and many other men. They need to pay the price.” “Respectfully….. Release the files. Transparency or complicity.” “This is going to cost you so many supporters. I being one of them.” “There are real Epstein victims and they deserve real justice… Publicly validating the pain and suffering too many experienced while the world (and government(s)) turned a blind eye. Release the Epstein Files!” “You are completely out of touch. That’s a devil’s bargain you just communicated there. We can’t sell ‘some’ of our souls…” “This statement breaks my heart, Mr. President. I have four daughters, and live in Texas, where families lost little children. I can’t even begin to comprehend the flipped narrative that ‘it was so long ago’ ‘why are we still talking about this’ and ‘nobody should care.’ These victims were some ones daughters, sisters, nieces, granddaughter. Someone’s child. Please reconsider, sir. I voted for everything you are doing! Accountability was not something negotiable.” “F**k you, release the Epstein files you traitor”

A bit of a range there.

Clearly plenty of Trump’s fans still hoping he’s blameless in all this, and somehow being controlled by the Attorney General he picked? Or something?

We don’t know how the conclusion from this post can be anything other than Trump himself wants this thing over and forgotten. And considering how close he was to Epstein for so long, the fact he promoted Acosta, the guy who gave him the sweetheart deal AND Bondi, who failed to prosecute him in Florida. And Trump is STILL praising her? Donald Trump does not want any Epstein files to ever see the light of day. And he’s apparently afraid they will because he’s already changed his tactic to now claim they were invented by Obama.

Will his followers believe that if and when they come out? Will they follow him again? Like they have with everything else? Time will tell. But at the moment they are NOT with him on this. They are not willing to forget Epstein and the sex trafficking of underage girls to rich and powerful men. And that gives us hope. There must still be common ground with MAGA and the rest of us, because that s**t is something we can absolutely agree on. No matter who is implicated in these Epstein files, no matter which side of the aisle or how powerful… the only moral path at this point is to release everything possible.

Will Trump convince his followers to look the other way this time? We hope not.

