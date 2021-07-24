Doorbell Camera Captures Disturbing Moment Stranger Asks Woman To Come Outside So He Can Rape & Kill Her

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

What the actual f**k….

A disturbing doorbell video captured the terrifying moment when a Las Vegas man approached a woman’s home Wednesday evening and demanded she open the door so he could rape and kill her. Amanda Nowak posted the insane footage on social media, which showed a bearded man knocking on her front door and repeatedly asking:

“Are you sure? I just rang your doorbell, because I have a couple of questions for you. Are you sure? Are you positive?”

Nowak, who was home alone at the time, never responded to the man and hid inside her home until the stranger went away.

Related: Hillsong Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of COVID — And His Tweets Tell The Whole Heartbreaking Story

And when he finally turns to leave, her husband becomes alerted to the activity and can be heard in the video using the intercom system to ask the creep who he is. The guy quickly returns to the front door to say:

“What I’m looking for is the girl in the house cause I’m going to rape her and kill her. Can you have her open the door?”

Things take an even darker turn when he then calmly adds how he has a gun and knife on hand:

“I’m going to rape and kill the girl that’s behind this door when she lets me in. I want to rape her and kill her. I have a knife and a gun. Yeah! And I’m just gonna knock on the door again.”

After a while, the man thankfully ends up walking away for good. You can take a look at the terrifying video (below):

Again, so incredibly creepy!!!!!

Following the incident, Nowak shared her experience on Facebook in order to alert neighbors of a potentially dangerous man roaming around the area:

“So this happened tonight… pretty scary! I was home alone. You’ll hear my husband jump on The Ring after a bit, he wasn’t here… I was hiding where this guy couldn’t see me and I never said a word.. that whole beginning he’s just talking to himself.”

Amanda then added that she notified the authorities at the time, and the video provided was enough for an arrest when he was found:

“Police were called, the lady from 911 stayed on the line until cop got here. File was reported and I showed him the video. Searching for him.. enough to arrest if they find him. Hubby is home now. Lock your doors friends!!”

Seriously!! According to KLAS, he was later arrested in downtown Las Vegas after someone recognized his picture from social media. The guy, who is only referred to as “John Doe” in the report, was promptly taken into custody for charges of stalking, coercion, and obstructing a police officer.

On Thursday morning, Amanda praised the power of social media in an update about his arrest, writing:

“On a personal note, the power of community using social media is strong and this proves so! Thank you, everyone! I’m just glad he’s off the streets, and can’t harm anyone else.”

We are so glad that everything turn out okay in the end! Reactions to this horrifying ordeal, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below).

[Image via KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas/YouTube]