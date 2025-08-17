Dylan Sprouse’s Wife Barbara Palvin Reveals She Underwent Surgery For A Painful Health Condition!

Barbara Palvin is opening up about a debilitating health battle.

On Sunday, Dylan Sprouse’s wife took to Instagram to inform followers of a troubling health issue she’s been dealing with behind closed doors: endometriosis. Alongside a selfie in a hospital bed, the 31-year-old wrote:

“Hi guys, it’s been a while! Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share — for some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor . I thought this was just how it works for me. But recently I’ve been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that.”

Related: Taylor Swift Moved In With Dad Scott After His Scary Health Emergency

The Hungarian model continued:

“I’ve been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations. So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on.”

Whoa! For those who don’t know, endometriosis is a “condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis,” and can often cause severe pain, according to the Mayo Clinic. There are several treatment options including surgery, which Barbara is thankful to have undergone:

“Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference. If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out. It helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed. That’s also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work”

Thank goodness! Health is wealth. See her full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

We’re happy to hear Barbara is doing better now. We hope Dylan was by her side every step of the way! We’re wishing her the best of health.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Barbara Palvin/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]