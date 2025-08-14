Taylor Swift Moved In With Dad Scott After His Scary Health Emergency -- Hear The Emotional Story

Taylor Swift has been by her dad’s side!

Last month, TMZ reported that the singer’s father Scott Swift underwent a scary emergency quintuple bypass surgery to treat FIVE blockages in his coronary artery. So terrifying! But Tay Tay was with him throughout every step.

On Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old gave an update on her dad’s health. He’s doing “incredibly well” now, she said — but to catch everyone up:

“My dad had an interesting summer. He actually had a quintuple bypass surgery, and that’s a really intense surgery.”

The Shake It Off singer continued:

“It all happened really quick … He’s had a healthy, perfect EKG [electrocardiogram] every year that he’s gone in to get his physicals. But what found his five hard blockages in his heart was a resting stress test. He’s been telling all his friends, ‘You need to get the stress test,’ because that’s what’s actually preventative. If you can find that earlier, you don’t have to have a bypass surgery.”

Really good tip! Get that done if you can, y’all!

Once the blockages were discovered, it was a race against time to operate:

“They’re like, ‘This is — we’ve got to do this, like, tomorrow. We don’t know how you walked in here, dude. This is crazy.’”

Scott apparently tried to be a “brave dad” and told Taylor and her brother Austin they didn’t have to be there for the procedure. But when he woke up, both his kids, his ex-wife Andrea, and his best friend were by his side. Awww.

Taylor went on to explain that there was then a “parent-child reversal” situation, where SHE became the one providing care to her father… Even down to taking his phone because he wouldn’t stop FaceTiming his friends. LOLz! And after Scott was discharged from the hospital, the Swift family took it upon themselves to provide their patriarch with constant care:

“We just all moved in with him for the whole summer pretty much. You know, ’cause you can’t really walk on your own. We had a little harness for my dad, just, like, walking dad on his harness. He was the loveliest patient ever. He just kept saying thank you over and over again.”

Travis Kelce noted Scott is “full of life” and was “appreciative he caught it”

Taylor revealed that her mother also underwent a surgery of her own this summer, but for something far less dangerous: a knee replacement! The Blank Space singer joked it was the “summer of parental upgrades”! Ha! Ultimately she’s thankful to have been able to spend so much time with them.

We’re so glad they’re both okay! You can hear more from the podcast episode, with the parenting story at about the 1:10:00 mark (below):

