Netflix's Elite Shock -- Actor Dies At 41 After Collapsing On Beach

Elite Alum Julián Ortega Dead At 41 After Collapsing On Spanish Beach

It’s a sad day for Elite fans.

On Thursday, The US Sun reported Julián Ortega, who appeared on the Netflix drama in 2018, has tragically passed away. The outlet reported Julián collapsed on Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. local time — right in front of patrons of the La Calima bar. How traumatizing…

While it was initially reported that the late actor drowned, lifeguards have since revealed Julián suffered a cardiac arrest. And despite paramedics’ efforts to revive him for over 30 minutes, he passed away at the scene. So tragic.

The Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses announced in a statement:

“From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends.”

So, so, sad.

Our condolences go out to his family. Rest in peace.

[Image via Julián Ortega/Instagram]

Aug 29, 2024 10:33am PDT

