Stars We Lost In 2024

We’ve lost so many stars this year. It’s truly heartbreaking.

In memoriam…

Lynn Yamada Davis

(July 31, 1956 – January 1, 2024)

Lynn Yamada Davis, the beloved social media star known for her series Cooking with Lydja, died at 67 on January 1. The TikTok personality’s daughter told The New York Times her cause of death was esophageal cancer.

Angus Mitchell

(October 16, 1970 – January 3, 2024)

Angus Mitchell, the only child of hairstylist Paul Mitchell, was found dead on January 3. The 53-year-old’s death was confirmed by John Paul DeJoria, co-founder and chairman of John Paul Mitchell Systems. He wrote on social media:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Angus Mitchell. As a hairdresser and co-owner of JPMS, Angus had a deep love of family, community, and the beauty industry. Angus had a huge heart that impacted countless people who crossed his path. We are grateful for the time we got with him, though it ended far too soon. During this shocking and difficult time, we kindly request privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Angus allegedly died in an apparent drowning in a pool at his Honolulu home.

David Soul

(August 28, 1943 – January 4, 2024)

David Soul, an actor best known for playing Detective Kenneth Hutchinson on the TV series Starsky and Hutch, passed away on January 4. He was 80.

A family member told TMZ he passed away in a London hospital after a long-term illness. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time. David was open about health struggles throughout his life, including suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease from his former smoking habits. Aside from acting, he was also a singer-songwriter. He leaves behind his wife Helen Snell and six children from previous relationships.

Glynis Johns

(October 5, 1923 – January 4, 2024)

Actress Glynis Johns, who played Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins alongside Julie Andrews, died at 100 years old on January 4. Her manager, Mitch Clem, told Variety she died at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles of natural causes. He shared in a statement:

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.”

He concluded:

“She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”

Christian Oliver

(March 3, 1972 – January 4, 2024)

Christian Oliver was killed alongside his two young daughters in a plane crash on January 4 at 51 years old. The actor, known for Speed Racer and The Baby-Sitters Club, was in a small single-engine plane traveling in the Caribbean — specifically from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Luci, per the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The plane reportedly “experienced engine trouble” and crashed into the ocean. The pilot and owner of the aircraft, Robert Sachs, also passed away.

Adan Canto

(December 5, 1981 – January 8, 2024)

The X-Men: Days of Future Past actor Adan Canto died on January 8 following a private battle with appendiceal cancer, according to The Wrap. The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor star was 42. Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment shared a statement mourning his loss, writing:

“A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.”

They continued:

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Amalija Knavs

(July 9, 1945 – January 9, 2024)

Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs died on January 9 at 78 years old. Donald Trump's wife revealed the sad news, saying on X (Twitter):

Melania Trump‘s mother Amalija Knavs died on January 9 at 78 years old. Donald Trump‘s wife revealed the sad news, saying on X (Twitter):

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

The former President also mourned her loss, saying on Truth Social:

“This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!! Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!”

Alec Musser

(April 11, 1973 – January 12, 2024)

Actor Alec Musser died at age 50 on January 12. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was best known for his role in All My Children, Grown Ups, and Desperate Housewives.

Among others, Adam Sandler mourned his former Grown Ups costar, writing on Instagram:

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Bill Hayes

(June 5, 1925 – January 12, 2024)

Soap star known for Days of Our Lives, Bill Hayes, died on January 12. He was 98. A rep told ET:

“One of the longest running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of Doug Williams in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life. He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years.”

Gary Graham

(June 6, 1950 – January 22, 2024)

Star Trek and Alien Nation star Gary Graham died on January 22 at 73. He died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Spokane, Washington, his wife Becky Graham told the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was best known for playing Tanis in Star Trek: Voyager, Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise, and First Officer Ragnar in Star Trek: Of Gods and Men and Star Trek: Renegades. He also played Detective Matthew Sikes in the series Alien Nation and revived the role in five TV movies.

Dexter Scott King

(January 30, 1961 – January 22, 2024)

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on January 22. He was 62. The King Center announced his passing, saying he died after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer,” according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. His wife Leah Weber King added:

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu. He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Melanie

(February 3, 1947 – January 23, 2024)

Melanie, born Melanie Safka, died at 76 on January 23. The Brand New Key and Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) singer famously performed at Woodstock in 1969. Her death was confirmed by her publicity firm, Glass Onyon PR. No cause was given.

Chita Rivera

(January 23, 1933 – January 30, 2024)

Broadway icon Chita Rivera passed away on January 30 after a brief illness, her daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed. She was 91. The actress was the first to play Anita in West Side Story and Velma Kelly in Chicago. She was also the first Latina recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor and earned 10 Tony nominations, taking home the trophy for Best Actress in a Musical twice.

Carl Weathers

(January 14, 1948 – February 1, 2024)

Actor Carl Weathers — known for his role in Rocky — died at age 76. According to his manager, he passed away at home in his sleep. Carl got his start in sports, playing for the Oakland Raiders for one season before moving to the Canadian Football League for a few years. He played the iconic role of Rocky Balboa’s opponent Apollo Creed in the acclaimed boxing franchise. He was also in hits Predator, Action Jackson, Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development, and most recently, The Mandalorian.

Toby Keith

(July 8, 1961 – February 5, 2024)

Toby Keith died on February 5 at age 62 after a stomach cancer battle, a statement on his website announced. The country music star was best known for his songs Should’ve Been a Cowboy, Red Solo Cup, Who’s Your Daddy, and Made in America.

Henry Fambrough

(May 10, 1938 – February 7, 2024)

Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member of The Spinners, died on February 7. He was 85. According to a statement from his spokesperson shared with the Associated Press, he died peacefully of natural causes at his home in northern Virginia. He’s known for being in the R&B group which created hits like Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, It’s a Shame, I’ll Be Around, and Then Came You with Dionne Warwick.

Anne Whitfield

(August 27, 1938 – February 15, 2024)

Anne Whitfield, Young Actress in ‘White Christmas,’ Dies at 85 https://t.co/sLk2yzOF7q — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 29, 2024

Anne Whitfield, who starred in White Christmas, passed away on February 14. She was 85 and surrounded by family at a hospital in Yakima, Washington following an “unexpected accident” during a walk in her neighborhood, according to her obituary. So sad.

Etterlene DeBarge

(October 13, 1935 – February 16, 2024)

Etterlene DeBarge, a gospel singer, died on February 16. She was 88. A cause of death wasn’t announced, but sources told TMZ she was ill and battling dementia. She was a mom of 10, seven of whom went on to form the Motown group DeBarge.

Tony Ganios

(October 21, 1959 – February 18, 2024)

Tony Ganios, known for playing Meat in the 1981 comedy Porky’s, died on February 18. Per his longtime fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios, the 64-year-old underwent a successful surgery for a spinal infection, but he suffered a heart attack the next day as he was recovering in a New York hospital. He was also known for The Wanderers and Die Hard 2.

Chris Gauthier

(January 27, 1976 – February 23, 2024)

Actor Chris Gauthier died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on February 23 following a brief illness at just 48 years old, his manager told TV Line. His agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent confirmed the sad loss, telling People:

“We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48 after a brief illness. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Chris was best known for playing William Smee in Once Upon a Time, as well as for roles in Supernatural, Harper’s Island, Joe Pickett, Eureka, and Smallville. He was also a film star who was seen in many Hallmark Christmas movies, including The Christmas Promise, Three Wise Men and a Baby, and most recently, Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.

Thomas Kingston

(June 22, 1978 – February 25, 2024)

Pippa Middleton‘s ex-boyfriend Thomas Kingston died on February 25. He was 45. The British financier was reportedly found dead at his parents’ home in Gloucestershire, England, where emergency services were called. His wife, Lady Gabriella Kingston, and family members Martin and Jill Kingston, JoannaConnolly, and Emma Murray mourned his loss in a statement, writing:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

According to an inquest released by the coroner for Gloucestershire via GMA, he died by apparent suicide. His cause of death was listed as a “traumatic wound to the head,” and a gun was found near his body.

Richard Lewis

(June 29, 1947 – February 27, 2024)

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis died on February 27 at 76. His publicist Jeff Abraham told Deadline he suffered a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles. He’d also been living with Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis he made public in April 2023.

Richard was an acclaimed stand-up comedian known for his self-deprecating humor and neurosis. Alongside Larry David‘s HBO show (on which he played a fictionalized version of himself), he also starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the sitcom Anything but Love, among many other projects. He leaves behind his wife behind his wife, Joyce Lapinsky.

Kenneth Mitchell

(November 25, 1974 – February 24, 2024)

Kenneth Mitchell died on February 24, five years after being diagnosed with ALS. He was 49. The actor’s family confirmed his loss in a statement on Instagram. See (below):

Kenneth was best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks. He was also known for work in Jericho, Captain Marvel, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Miracle.

Akira Toriyama

(April 5, 1955 – March 1, 2024)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball comics, died on March 8. He reportedly suffered a blood clot. He was 68.

Jim Beard

(August 26, 1960 – March 2, 2024)

Jim Beard, the Steely Dan keyboardist, died on March 2 in a New York City hospital after complications due to an illness, according to Deadline. He was 63.

Jim Beard, the Steely Dan keyboardist, died on March 2 in a New York City hospital after complications due to an illness, according to Deadline. He was 63.

Garrison Brown

(April 10, 1998 – March 5, 2024)

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown‘s son Garrison Brown died by suicide at 25 on March 5, according to TMZ. His brother Gabriel was apparently the person who found him before the Flagstaff, Arizona Police Department responded to a report of a death. When they arrived, they reportedly found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The parents announced the heartbreaking loss on Instagram, remembering him as “a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

Eric Carmen

(August 11, 1949 – March 2024)

Singer Eric Carmen passed away in his sleep sometime during the weekend of March 9, his wife Amy Carmen confirmed. He was 74. He was the lead singer of The Raspberries and best known for his hit song All by Myself.

Karl Wallinger

(October 19, 1957 – March 10, 2024)

Karl Wallinger, the Welsh singer from the band World Party, died on March 10 at age 66. His cause of death was not revealed.

Kark led the alt-rock group known for songs Ship of Fools, Put the Message in the Box, and Is It Like Today? He was also known for working with legends like Steely Dan and Sinead O’Connor.

Boss

(September 12, 1969 – March 11, 2024 )

Rapper Boss, born Lichelle Marie Laws, died on March 11 at 54. She was the first woman signed to the label Def Jam back in 1993. Her cause of death is unclear, but she had a history of health issues.

Robyn Bernard

(May 26, 1959 – March 12, 2024)

Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock on General Hospital, was found dead in an “open field” in San Jacinto, California on March 12. She was 64. A cause of death was not immediately determined, but the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office revealed to multiple outlets that foul play was not suspected.

Jennifer Leak

(September 28, 1947 – March 18, 2024)

Jennifer Leak died on March 18. She was 76. She was an actress best known for her roles in hits Yours, Mine and Ours (1968), Another World, and The Young and the Restless.

M. Emmet Walsh

(March 22, 1935 – March 19, 2024)

Actor M. Emmet Walsh died at 88 years old on March 19. According to his publicist Cynthia Snyder via People, he died of cardiac arrest in Vermont. Cynthia mourned:

“In a remarkable career spanning six decades on stage, in film and television, he became widely recognized for his standout portrayals of such memorable characters.”

It was a remarkable career, earning him more than 230 acting credits on IMDb. The actor, born Michael Emmet Walsh, was most known for his film roles in Blade Runner, Blood Simple, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Knives Out, Christmas with the Kranks, The Jerk, and Raising Arizona. As for TV, he had roles in Frasier, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, The Twilight Zone, and so much more.

Chance Perdomo

(October 19, 1996 – March 29, 2024)

Actor Chance Perdomo died at just 27 years old after a motorcycle accident on March 29. His rep confirmed the tragedy while noting there were no other individuals involved in the accident.

Chance was best known for his roles in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Boys spinoff Gen V. In 2019, he also scored a Best Leading Actor BAFTA TV Award nomination for the TV movie Killed by My Debt. A rising star taken far too early.

Louis Gossett Jr.

(May 27, 1936 – March 29, 2024)

Actor Louis Gossett Jr. passed away at age 87 on March 29. He won a best supporting Oscar for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman and an Emmy for his work in Roots. He is also well known for Enemy Mine and Iron Eagle.

Barbara Rush

(January 4, 1927 – March 31, 2024)

Actress Barbara Rush died on March 31 at 97. She was best known for the 1950s sci-fi classic, It Came from Outer Space, for which she won a Golden Globe. Her other credits include The Goldbergs (1950), The Young Philadelphians, Robin and the 7 Hoods, Hombre, Batman, The Bionic Woman, All My Children, 7th Heaven, and Flamingo Road.

Joe Flaherty

(June 21, 1941 – April 1, 2024)

Joe Flaherty, the Freaks and Geeks alum, died at age 82 on April 1. His One Crazy Summer co-star Joel Murray confirmed the loss, writing on X (Twitter):

“We’ve lost another of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty”

The American actor, writer, and comedian was also in the sketch comedy Second City Television, Happy Gilmore, Back to the Future Part II, and much more.

C.J. Snare

(December 14, 1959 – April 5, 2024)

Singer C.J. Snare died on April 5 at 64, according to his daughter. While he had battled cancer, his official cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, per Us Weekly. C.J. was a founding member of the hard rock/glam metal band FireHouse known for songs When I Look Into Your Eyes and Love of a Lifetime. He is survived by three children.

Cole Brings Plenty

(August 18, 1996 – April 5, 2024)

Cole Brings Plenty, who was in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 was found dead after he was reported missing by his uncle Mo Brings Plenty just days prior. He was 27.

O.J. Simpson

(July 9, 1947 – April 10, 2024)

O.J. Simpson died on April 10 following a cancer battle. He was 76. The controversial football player‘s family announced on X (Twitter):

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

After a successful career in the NFL and Hollywood, O.J. was acquitted for the double-murder of his ex-wife and her friend (though a Santa Monica judge later ordered him to pay the victim families millions in damages amid a wrongful death lawsuit). He then spent time in jail for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping incident in Las Vegas.

Meg Bennett

(October 4, 1948 – April 11, 2024)

Meg Bennett, a soap opera actress and screenwriter, died on April 11 at 75 years old. According to a statement from her loved ones, she died after a battle with cancer. Meg was best known for her role on The Young and the Restless from 1980 to 2002 (plus some cameos in 2018 and 2020). The team paid tribute to her, sharing:

“All of us at The Young and the Restless mourn the loss of Meg Bennett who graced Y&R with her talents both on and off screen, beginning in 1980 as ‘Julia Newman,’ and then as a member of the Y&R Writing Staff for many years. She will long be remembered for her kindness and passion for the daytime drama genre. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

She also starred in the original Broadway cast of Grease, playing Marty, one of the Pink Ladies.

Aside from acting, she was a prolific writer who was earned writing credits on 197 episodes of General Hospital (her work also earned her a several Daytime Emmy award). Wow! She also wrote for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Generations, Santa Barbara, and Sunset Beach.

Kyle Marisa Roth

(DOB Unknown — April 2024)

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth was confirmed dead on April 15 (though she passed on an unspecified date the week prior). She was 36. Her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, shared the devastating news on LinkedIn, saying:

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.”

Her cause of death was not revealed. Kyle gained fame on TikTok for posting blind items and sharing her often controversial opinions on celebrity drama.

Mandisa

(October 2, 1976 – April 18, 2024)

Former American Idol contestant Mandisa died on April 18 at 47 years old. According to several reports, she died in her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Her cause of death was not immediately known.

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, she rose to prominence in 2005 on the music competition show before becoming a Grammy-winning artist. Her 2013 album Overcomer won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Chris King

(December 11, 1991 – April 20, 2024)

Rapper Chris King was shot and killed in Nashville, Tennessee on April 20 at age 32. An unidentified 29-year-old man was also injured during the shooting. According to a press release, Chris and his buddies were in an alleyway when three men began “interacting” with them. The victim told cops that the group was “hanging out cordially for some time” before “the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends.” That’s when the gunfire went off.

Chris was found in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it. Several celebs have paid tribute to the musician, including his friend Justin Bieber (whom he lived with years ago) and Keke Palmer (whom he grew up in the business with). He’s known for his hit song Evil Kunevil.

Eva Evans

(DOB Unknown – April 21, 2024)

TikTok star Eva Evans died on April 20. She was just 29. No official cause of death was announced. The content creator was famous on social media, with over 300k followers on TikTok, and known for creating the Amazon Prime Video series Club Rat.

Brian McCardie

(January 22, 1965 – April 28, 2024)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky News (@skynews)

Actor Brian McCardie died on April 28 at age 59. He was best known for the films Speed 2: Cruise Control and Rob Roy. His family released a statement mourning his loss, writing:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time.”

Susan Buckner

(January 28, 1952 – May 2, 2024)

Susan Buckner died on May 2. She was 72. The actress was best known for starring in Grease alongside John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, her family acknowledged in a statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical Grease.”

She was also in The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, and Deadly Blessing.

Ian Gelder

(June 2, 1949 – May 6, 2024)

Ian Gelder, who played Kevan Lannister in Games of Thrones (as seen above), died on May 6. He was 74. His death sadly comes just five months after he was diagnosed with cancer. His husband Ben Daniels announced on IG:

Ian Gelder, who played Kevan Lannister in Games of Thrones (as seen above), died on May 6. He was 74. His death sadly comes just five months after he was diagnosed with cancer. His husband Ben Daniels announced on IG:

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder. Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Along with the HBO hit, the actor was in 71 other projects, including Torchwood, State of Emergency, Pope Joan, Doctor Who, Snatch, and more.

Kimberley Nix

(DOB Unknown – May 8, 2024)

TikTok star Kimberley Nix died after a three-year battle with cancer on May 8. She was 31. The content creator (known as @cancerpatientmd) was in the last year of her internal medicine core residency when she was diagnosed with an undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma. She documented her journey online and even left an emotional goodbye video to fans, saying:

“I love you all, thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I’m in happy tears because you’ve all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life.”

Susan Backlinie

(September 1, 1946 – May 11, 2024)

Susan Backlinie, an actress and stuntwoman, died on May 11 at age 77. She was best known for being the first victim, Chrissie, in Jaws (as seen above). She was also in films The Great Muppet Caper and Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and TV shows The Quest, Quark and The Fall Guy. She also worked as an animal trainer, and after her Hollywood retirement, as a computer accountant.

Dabney Coleman

(January 3, 1932 – May 16, 2024)

Actor Dabney Coleman passed away on May 16 at age 92. His daughter, Quincy Coleman, shared the sad news, saying in a statement:

“A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy … eternally.”

He’s best known for films 9 to 5, Tootsie, You’ve Got Mail, WarGames, Cloak & Dagger, and On Golden Pond.

Charlie Colin

(DOB Unknown – May 2024)

Charlie Colin, the former bassist for Train, died in May. He was just 58.

According to his mom via TMZ on May 22, he was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium when he seemingly slipped and fell in the shower. He tragically was not found until the friend came home — and that was about 5 days before she shared the heartbreaking news. He’d been living in Brussels teaching at a conservatory and working on finishing music for a film.

The band released a heartfelt tribute to the musician, writing:

“When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels”

Johnny Wactor

(August 31, 1986 – May 25, 2024)

Johnny Wactor was shot and killed on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles. The General Hospital star was reportedly murdered early in the morning after leaving work. Three masked men were allegedly fidgeting with his car in an attempted robbery when he entered a parking lot, and they fatally shot him despite the fact he reportedly did not try to stop or fight them. He was only 37. Just so tragic.

Johnny was known for playing Brando Corbin in the hospital soap opera. He was also in Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Station 19, and Criminal Minds.

Marian Robinson

(July 29, 1937 – May 31, 2024)

Michelle Obama‘s mother Marian Robinson died on May 31. She ws 86. Michelle shared on social media:

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life”

A heartfelt statement from Michelle and her brother Craig (plus their partners Barack and Kelly, respectively, and their children) then stated in part:

“As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence. […] She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her.”

The former President also shared:

“There was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example.”

If you don’t know, the Chicago natives lived with the Obamas in the White House and was often seen at events with the rest of the first family. Reflecting on all the time spent with her, especially during the move to DC, the family’s statement acknowledged:

“We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all.”

Such a difficult loss. See the full statement (above).

Erich Anderson

(October 24, 1956 – June 1, 2024)

Erich Anderson died of cancer on June 1 in Los Angeles. He was 67. See his wife Saxon Trainor‘s full statement (above).

The actor was best known for playing the title character’s father on Felicity. He was also well known for thirtysomething, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Melrose Place, Matlock, Sisters, 7th Heaven, Touched By An Angel, NYPD Blue, and much more.

Françoise Hardy

(January 17, 1944 – June 11, 2024)

French singer-songwriter and actress Françoise Hardy died on June 11 at age 80. She had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004 and even argued in favor of euthanasia in 2021, saying it was “inhuman” for France not to allow it.

She was best known for her breakout hit Tous les garçons et les filles. In 1963, she represented Monaco at the Eurovision song contest and finished fifth. As she grew more famous, she started recording her songs in other languages, including English, such as All Over the World, translated from Dans le Monde Entier, which became her only UK Top 20 hit. She was also in films Grand Prix, A Bullet Through the Heart, The Barbarian Invasions Nutty, Naughty Chateau, and Masculine Feminine, among others. She leaves behind son Thomas Dutronc, who is also a musician.

Jerry West

(May 28, 1938 – June 12, 2024)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Basketball legend Jerry West sadly passed on June 12 while with his wife Karen by his side, the Los Angeles Clippers confirmed. No details about his death were released. He was 86.

The Hall of Famer was an accomplished athlete who was the No 2. overall pick in the NBA draft in 1960. He became an immediate star and played for the Lakers for 14 seasons, making the All-Star team every season and winning one championship. In 1969, he became the inspiration for the NBA’s current logo. Incredible! After his retirement, he went on to be the head coach of the Lakers in 1976, managing the team for three seasons. He then moved to the front office before becoming the team’s general manager in 1982. The team honored him with a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena in 2011.

Donald Sutherland

(July 17, 1935 – June 20, 2024)

Actor Donald Sutherland died on June 20 in Miami after battling a long illness, according to CAA. He was 88.

Donald was likely best known for one of his most recent roles as President Snow in the Hunger Games films, but he’s been starring on our screens for decades in M*A*S*H, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Kelly’s Heroes, Klute, Don’t Look Now, Animal House, Ordinary People, A Time To Kill, Citizen X, Without Limits, and 2005’s Pride & Prejudice. Plus so many more TV and film credits and several stints on Broadway! He is also survived by five children.

Sarah Becker

(DOB Unknown – June 2024)

Sarah Becker died by suicide at age 52. She was best known for starring in season 5 of MTV‘s The Real World. Her family member confirmed her heartbreaking death to TMZ on June 23, noting that she passed the peek prior at her home in Illinois.

Taylor Wily

(June 14, 1968 – June 20, 2024)

Actor Taylor Wily died on June 20 at 56 years old. He was best known for portraying Kamekona Tupuola on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. and was also a former sumo wrestler and MMA fighter. His friend and manager, Michael J. Henderson, confirmed the heartbreaking loss to E! News, saying that he died of natural causes. An official cause of death has not been announced.

Shifty Shellshock

(August 23, 1974 – June 24, 2024)

Shifty Shellshock, born Seth Binzer, died on June 24 at just 49 years old. He was a member of the rock band Crazy Town, known best for their hit Butterfly. His manager claimed it was an accidental overdose, but an official cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

Shannen Doherty

(April 12, 1971 – July 13, 2024)

Beloved actress Shannen Doherty lost her battle with cancer on July 13. She was 53. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017, but the disease came back in 2019 and had spread to her brain and bones. Despite the scary diagnosis, she fought like hell over the last several years, determined to live as long as she could.

This loss is particularly painful for many after so many people watched Shannen grow up on TV. She snagged her first role when she was just 10 and went on to appear in hits like Little House on the Prairie, Heathers, Charmed, and, of course, Beverly Hills, 90210, where she played Brenda Walsh.

Richard Simmons

(July 12, 1948 – July 13, 2024)

Fitness guru Richard Simmons died on July 13 at 76 years old. His specific cause of death was not shared, but according to TMZ sources, police and fire responded to a call from his housekeeper. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and cops are looking into it as a natural death. A few months prior, Richard had told his followers he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Richard gained fame in the ’70s and ’80s when he opened several gyms, such as The Anatomy Asylum, which was later renamed Slimmons, in LA. He also starred in several exercise tapes, including Sweatin’ to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds, Blast Off, Pump and Sweat, Tonin Uptown, and Tonin Downtown. He stepped back from the spotlight in 2014 but continued to stay connected to fans over the years.

