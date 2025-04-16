Quote Of The Day!

“That would make no sense, emotionally or financially. The show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024. More than a billion times. The companies that own the show and stream the show make a lot of money from our images and our voices and our faces. If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money. To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody gets to profit off of my hard work. And emotionally, the show means a lot to people. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show.”

— Ellen Pompeo explaining to El País why she refuses to leave Grey’s Anatomy after the news it was renewed for Season 22.

[Image via ABC/YouTube]