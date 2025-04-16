Quote Of The Day!

Got A Tip?

“That would make no sense, emotionally or financially. The show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024. More than a billion times. The companies that own the show and stream the show make a lot of money from our images and our voices and our faces. If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money. To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody gets to profit off of my hard work. And emotionally, the show means a lot to people. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show.”

Ellen Pompeo explaining to El País why she refuses to leave Grey’s Anatomy after the news it was renewed for Season 22.

Apr 15, 2025

