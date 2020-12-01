Juno Star Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender -- Read His Heartfelt Message

We couldn’t be happier for Elliot Page with this BIG announcement!

Formerly known as Ellen Page, the star of Juno and Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy announced for the very first time on Tuesday morning that he is transgender!

Page, who informed the world that he uses he/they pronouns, first shared the amazing news on Twitter Monday morning. On the social network, the 33-year-old wrote a heartfelt and emotional message to his fans about his identity, saying in part (below):

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Amazing!

The Canadian-born film star continued from there, opening up about his initial hesitation to come forward and how that was overcome by his happiness and pride in being who he is. Page also got political, referring his audience to the horrific suicide statistics involving transgender people, and calling out politicians to do better with their stances on human rights and equality.

Page finished in a powerful flourish, concluding in this way:

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Wow! He is such an inspiration to so many people!

Here is the full announcement (below):

Such great news!

Nice to know there are nice moments to be enjoyed, even in 2020!

We couldn’t be happier for Page as he settles into life the way it was meant to be lived! Congrats, Elliot!!!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN]