Listen To This: Shaking Earthquakes!

We have some history with Eric Hutchinson! Beautiful memories being a cheerleader of his!

And it’s beautiful to see him still making such great music!

Right Where I’m Supposed To Be is music for adults. Sophisticated. With lyrics that really resonate to us in our 40s. Did he write this about us????

This is blues meets soul meets rock n roll! And this will explode live! We can hear and see it already!

