Brands Want In On The Million-Dollar Man Behind Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton’s Iconic Careers!

It’s been only a few hours since ABC 2020’s documentary Sellebrity aired, but the entertainment world is already abuzz!

Media marvel Sheeraz Hasan, founder of FAME by Sheeraz, has been flooded with inquiries from companies who need help marketing their brand… including one that has reportedly offered him $1 million to be a media consultant for a year! WOW!

ICYMI, Sunday night’s Sellebrity episode was all about how Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian West became world famous — in part thanks to Sheeraz! There’s a reason he’s Hollywood’s most successful fame consultant and developer, and the trajectory of those three A-listers ought to prove it!

But Mr. Hasan isn’t afraid of unveiling the truth of how Hollywood works, even beyond the glitz and glam that outsiders see and want to emulate.

For example, he recalled when meeting KKW for the first time:

“I first met Kim [when] she was Paris Hilton’s stylist and assistant…The only form of content that you could get was through the paparazzi…I had designed a specific calendar: where to go, what to do, and what cameras are gonna be there. There was a nail salon in Bedford Drive… I put someone in that organization on my payroll. What they did is call me up and say, ‘This A-list celebrity just walked in to get her nails done. I would then call Kim and say, ‘Go get your nails done’. Guess what? She’s kicking back with A-list celebrities and producers while getting her nails done, and I’ve got cameras, paparazzi, everyone coming out. And then you do the same in an ice cream shop, do the same thing in a restaurant, do the same thing on a plane. It’s all strategy.”

That game has worked to Sheeraz’s benefit since the early 2000s, as he has now generated over $3 billion of earned media for his A-list clients like Kim. And it’s not just celebrities! In the past, the media mogul has consulted for major brands like Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Pantene, and Gillette. So it should be no surprise, then, to learn how brands are starting to get wise to the business model, and are fast becoming intent on getting a piece of that pie for themselves thanks to Hasan’s expertise.

Sheeraz’s reach knows no bounds; he was the man behind the biggest meet-and-greet of all time while working with Logan Paul, then orchestrated a separate 250,000-fan event at the Dubai Mall for KKW. He secured the bag for Jennifer Lopez in Qatar one year, earning her a whopping $2 million for a 20-minute performance — and he’s featured prominently in Paris Hilton’s new documentary in addition to his burgeoning Sellebrity fame. And we’re exhausted just reading all this! Ha!!!

Seriously, ch-ch-check out the video from 20/20 (below) and imagine the branding potential and corporate possibilities therein for companies and celebrities smart enough to continue to work with the mastermind:

