Fans ROAST Teresa Giudice For ‘Embarrassing’ Photoshop Fail In Birthday Post For Larsa Pippen! 

Another day, another celebrity photoshop fail!

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her fellow Bravolebrity Larsa Pippen a happy birthday. She wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you”

But the picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey star used alongside the sweet message? Well, it got fans talking, that is for sure — and not about The Real Housewives of Miami star’s 50th birthday or how great they look! In the photo, the two reality stars posed together in one-piece bathing suits and shades. However, Larsa and Teresa appeared as if they were cut from a different photo and pasted onto a beach background with a weird outline surrounding their bodies! Check it out (below):

OMG! She didn’t even try to make the photoshop job look good! And of course, fans called her out for the “unhinged” photoshop fail! See the comments below:

“What in the photoshop is happening ” “Were y’all teleported to the beach or..” “This has got to be the worst Photoshop I’ve ever seen.” “Baby. Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?” “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing.” “This is embarrassing unless you want the comments for engagement then I get where you’re headed.”

Photoshop fail or not, Larsa still appreciated the kind post from Teresa. She commented:

“Love u so much “

Well, at least she enjoyed the birthday love from Tre! Reactions to her horrible photoshop job, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]