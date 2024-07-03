Teresa Giudice Complains Joe 'Still Won't F**king Admit' He Cheated On Her!

Teresa Giudice wants her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to finally admit one thing — that he cheated on her during their 20-year marriage!

The pair faced several rumors that he stepped out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, even when she went to prison for a year for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Joe denied the allegations, and Teresa stood by him all these years. But now? She 100 percent believes the cheating rumors were true! And she just wants him to admit it, even now that she has moved on and married Luis Ruelas! The Bravo personality said on the Reality with the King podcast Tuesday:

“I still ask him till today, I’m like, ‘Just tell me, f**ker,’ and he doesn’t tell me. I’m like, dude, he still f**king won’t admit it. Do I believe him? No! I don’t believe him.”

However, Teresa didn’t push him on the rumors when she and Joe were married. She didn’t even let the claims get between them. What really ruined their relationship was when she went to jail for pleading guilty in 2014 to multiple fraud charges relating to his bankruptcy fraud. She started to resent Joe for what happened, as her prison sentence caused her to miss out on time with her mom who passed away after Joe went to jail:

“I came home [from prison], Joe left three months later, and then my mom passed away, from when I came home, eight months later. So after Joe left, my mom passed away five months after that. So that’s when I knew it was over with Joe. I was so upset — I blamed him for losing time with my mom. I lost out time with my mom. And, yeah, I know he didn’t mean to do it. He adored my parents. He really did. I know he did. And, of course I forgave him.”

Ultimately, she feels everything that happened — the alleged cheating and prison — happened for a reason. It led her to find her true “soulmate,” Luis. Tre said:

“I kept asking God, ‘Why did I have to go through this? Why did I have to go through this? Why did I have to go through this?’ But I had to go through all this to meet Louie, and I really do believe that.”

Aww. Teresa then recalled asking her deceased parents while standing on Bay Boulevard in New Jersey to send her a “great guy” after her divorce. Three weeks later, she met her current husband in that same place. The DWTS alum continued:

“If you go through something bad and you don’t understand why you’re going through it, just don’t give up. You’ll finally get your answer. Look, I got my answer so many years later, and it was because to meet Luis, I had to have my kids with Joe, which I have 4 beautiful daughters with Joe.”

Looking back on their marriage, Teresa said Joe was “a great husband” who “didn’t mean to hurt” her. And ultimately, she is forever grateful he “tried to take the blame”:

“It’s okay, I did what I had to do. I worked out every day. I wrote my book, Turning the Tables. I did yoga … and I did go to jail, but it’s okay. I did it with a smile on my face … because I knew in my heart, I didn’t do anything.”

Whether or not Teresa will get the answer she wants out of Joe one day about if he "hurt" her by cheating, we'll see! But she probably shouldn't hold out for him fessing up anytime soon!

